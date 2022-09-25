AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Travis Wurst (file image)
Travis Wurst is due to give evidence at the inquest into Kumanjayi Walker's death. Image by Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Top NT cop to testify at Walker inquest

AAP September 26, 2022

A top-ranking Northern Territory police officer is set to testify at the Kumanjayi Walker inquest, having previously spoken of plans for the Indigenous teenager to surrender before he was fatally shot.

Assistant police commissioner Travis Wurst told Constable Zachary Rolfe’s trial in February he sent an immediate response team to the outback community of Yuendumu to help exhausted local officers with general duties and take Mr Walker into custody.

“There was a funeral to be held in the community … the family for Walker were going to hand him to police after,” Mr Wurst told the Supreme Court trial, which ended with Const Rolfe being acquitted of murder and other charges.

Rolfe’s team were selected because they could deploy more quickly than other frontline police, Mr Wurst said, but the assignment was not considered high-risk.

Mr Wurst is due to give evidence when the inquest in Alice Springs resumes on Monday.

Friday’s hearing finished with an apology from Sergeant Julie Frost, the officer in charge at Yuendumu when Mr Walker, 19, was shot in his grandmother’s home, 290km northwest of Alice Springs in November 2019. 

In a message directed to the community that turned their backs on her after the fatal shooting, Sgt Frost said she was sorry for the teenager’s loss. 

“I hope that you will accept how genuine I am saying that it is a tragedy that Kumanjayi died,” Sgt Frost said. 

“To the family and community of Yuendumu, I’m very sorry for the loss of Kumanjayi and I hope this inquest can provide you with some answers to what happened on that night to cause your loss.

“More importantly, I hope that we can all learn from this to ensure that this never happens again.”

Sgt Frost said she was devastated when forced to leave Yuendumu. 

“We try our hardest to balance your cultural expectations with the need to ensure that the people in your community remain safe,” she said.

“Like everybody, police sometimes make mistakes, we are not perfect.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.