Top UK and Australian ministers meet for defence talks

Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong will hold high-level talks with their UK counterparts in the nation’s capital.

Mr Marles will host Grant Shapps and Senator Wong will host David Cameron in separate meetings in Canberra on Thursday before a joint meeting in Adelaide on Friday.

The British ministers are in Australia as part of annual AUKMIN talks as the two nations, alongside the United States, prepare to advance the AUKUS alliance under which Canberra will acquire nuclear-propelled submarines.

Friday’s trip to Adelaide is set to include a trip to the Osborne shipyard, where the nuclear submarines are to be built.

A defence announcement is expected.

Defence, climate action and clean energy, cyber, and economic security will feature in the discussions.

The longstanding relationship between Australia and Britain had been strengthened by the trilateral alliance, co-chair of the parliamentary friends of AUKUS Aaron Violi said.

“These visits are vital as we continue to strengthen our partnership under the pact and collaborate in our shared interests,” the Liberal MP told AAP.

Australia would work with Britain on “ambitious new initiatives to deepen our defence partnership”, Mr Marles said.

The two nations would work together to ensure peace and stability in the Pacific, Senator Wong added.

Australian troops are working alongside their UK counterparts to train Ukrainian troops in Britain in a bid to bolster the besieged country’s defences against Russia’s invasion.