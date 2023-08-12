AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bottles of wine (file image)
Trade Minister Don Farrell is hopeful China will lift tariffs imposed on Australian wines. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Trade minister optimistic of China wine breakthrough

Andrew Brown August 13, 2023

Trade Minister Don Farrell remains optimistic recent trade breakthroughs with China will pave the way for further tariffs to be removed.

Following the lifting of tariffs on Australian barley, Senator Farrell said it was a good signal similar bans on products like wine could follow suit.

“We’ve made it very clear that the template that we used for the lifting of tariffs on barley would be a suitable one for dealing with the wine issue,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“There’s still work to be done. We want to get wine back in. We want to get lobsters back in.

“A number of Australian meat producers can’t get their products in, so there’s still more work to be done.”

Senator Farrell said the federal government remained prepared to suspend action with the World Trade Organisation at any time on the wine tariffs.

The Chinese government imposed tariffs on barley imports in May 2020, over what it claimed were concerns over the dumping of cheap grain.

The trade minister said China’s decision allowing tour groups to travel to Australia for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic also represented a breakthrough.

“The decision in respect of barley, and the decision to give us favoured nation status for Chinese tourists to come to Australia, I think, they’re both pointing in the right direction,” he said.

The decision on barley tariffs comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese indicated a visit to Beijing was on the cards for the future.

However, he has been urged not to attend if Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who has been imprisoned in China for three years, is not released.

Senator Farrell said Australia would continue to raise the plight of Ms Cheng at every opportunity with Chinese counterparts, saying her situation was heartbreaking.

“We’re not into a transactional relationship here with the Chinese. We want to continue the dialogue,” he said.

“The way you solve these problems that we have in respect of our relationship with China, is through discussion and dialogue.”

Ms Cheng released a statement through consular officials last week, saying she longed to feel the sun on her face and be reunited with her two children.

Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said the journalist’s detention remained a serious issue.

“I don’t want to be telling the prime minister whether or not he should travel. I hope he takes them into account,” she told Sky News.

