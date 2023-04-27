Trbojevic on track to face Titans after groin scare

Manly expect Tom Trbojevic to recover from his groin injury in time to face Gold Coast, with the Sea Eagles on track to roll out their superstar fullback.

Trbojevic was hurt in Manly’s win over Wests Tigers last weekend, but was cleared of any serious injury, with scans earlier this week showing a minor adductor strain.

The 26-year-old has not yet trained on the short turnaround but is expected to work through a light session on Friday morning before a final call is made on his availability for Saturday’s game.

Trbojevic has, however, told Manly officials he feels ready to play.

“He felt like he could have run and trained on Wednesday, so that was the most positive conversation I have had,” coach Anthony Seibold said.

“If he is feeling it at all, we won’t risk him.

“But he feels like … his body is in a really good state. As long as he feels comfortable when he gets out there and runs (on Friday), he will play.”

Manly have Kaeo Weekes on an extended bench, with the 21-year-old set to fill in at fullback if Trbojevic does not pull through.

Heavy rain is expected in Sydney on Saturday, but Seibold said slippery conditions would not prompt the Sea Eagles to hold back the No.1.

“He’s had a really good week of recovery and regeneration from a little niggle,” Seibold said of Trbojevic, who has had a rotten run with injuries in the past few years.

“He is really positive and feels like he will get through the fitness test. The medical staff are really positive with where he is at.”

Manly will take a longer-term approach with Josh Schuster.

The five-eighth has been held back this week after returning against the Tigers last Sunday.

The 21-year-old did not suffer any further damage in that match but Manly feel he needs reconditioning after calf and quad setbacks to start the year.

“Josh was medically cleared to play last week, and we played him. He didn’t have his best performance in any way shape or form,” Seibold said.

“We need Josh at his best.

“The performance staff, medical staff and Josh have a collaborative approach to give him the chance to recondition his injury and his body after a stop-start nine weeks.

“I have 100 per cent faith in him doing the job. I have shown I have his back with regards to what I think of him as a player.

“But he has to own his own career.”