Treasurer reveals $50b budget turnaround

The federal budget has recorded a $50 billion improvement in its bottom line, but the treasurer warns the turnaround is being driven by temporary factors.

Ahead of the final budget outcome for 2021/22 being released next week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said government finances were looking better than expected.

Of the $50 billion improvement, $28 billion came from higher-than-expected revenues, while about $20 billion came from payments that were lower than predicted.

Dr Chalmers said the budget turnaround had been driven by higher commodities prices, but those prices were beginning to drop.

COVID-19 support payments for businesses were also lower than expected.

“We will release the formal final budget outcome on Wednesday of next week,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

“But we wanted to give you a sense, because a lot of the temporary improvement that we saw in 21/22 now becomes an issue for this government to deal with in 22/23 and beyond, because of the over-promising and under-delivering of much of this funding that will be pushed out into subsequent years.”