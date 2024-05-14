AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jim Chalmers hugs his daughter
Economists have warned front-loaded spending could risk higher inflation. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Economists sound alarm on inflation-fighting budget

Poppy Johnston May 14, 2024

Australia could run a victory lap around inflation in coming months on official budget forecasts though economists warn front-loaded spending could make the Reserve Bank’s job harder. 

Forecasts embedded in the Albanese government’s third budget show inflation will go back within the two to three per cent range targeted by the Reserve Bank in 2024/25, helped along by cost-of-living relief measures.

The expansion of energy bill relief and another boost to Commonwealth Rent Assistance are expected to wipe half a percentage point off inflation.

A generic image of a powered light bulb and powerlines.
 The government will give households and small businesses up to 5 off their power bills. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

If inflation makes it back to the target band before the end of the 2024 calendar year – which the government says is possible – it would be a year earlier than the central bank predicted just weeks ago.

Yet unlike Treasury, its forecasts do not include the cost-of-living relief measures contained in state and federal budgets.

For borrowers waiting for interest rate cuts, inflation coming down faster should mean interest rate cuts sooner and could soothe nerves following a hotter-than-expected March quarter consumer price index outcome.

Countering claims of some economists that subsidising rents and energy bills leave households with more room to spend – adding to demand and pushing up prices – Treasurer Jim Chalmers said individuals react differently to lowered bills when compared to, say, cheques in the mail.

“The way we have designed the cost of living relief means it won’t add to broader inflationary pressures in the economy,” he told reporters in the budget lockup on Tuesday.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers
 Treasurer Jim Chalmers is confident about the impact his budget will have on inflation. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

Economist and budget expert Chris Richardson said the budget would “poke the inflationary bear” because there was too much front-loaded new spending.  

He said $17 billion had been added to federal spending in the next 12 months, $12 billion of which were due to new decisions announced on Tuesday.

“So this budget narrows the Reserve Bank’s already narrow path,” Mr Richardson said.

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said the government had delivered a “cost-of-living con job” and had added too much new spending at a time when restraint was needed to curtail price pressures.

“After two years in office and three Labor budgets, the government is no closer to dealing with its homegrown inflation crisis – which means more pressure on cost of living and interest rates higher for longer,” he said. 

Treasury’s forecast for economic growth had been reduced to two per cent for the coming financial year and then 2.25 per cent for 2025/26 and 2.5 per cent in 2026/27 – all of which are a quarter percentage point lower than predicted in the December mid-year budget update.

A slowing economy typically implies a weaker jobs market and a tick up in the unemployment rate.

The economy is expected to keep adding more jobs, but at a slower rate over the coming two financial years compared to the December predictions.

A busy cafe
 Treasury estimates workers can still expect to see annual wages growth of more than three per cent. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS 

Unemployment forecasts are largely unchanged, however, with the jobless rate expected to rise to more like 4.5 per cent in the next financial year, from around 3.8 per cent in March this year.

Dr Chalmers believes he has delivered a budget that caters to stubbornly high inflation and slowing growth. 

The budget is focused on addressing inflation in the near term – including via a second consecutive surplus of $9.3 billion – and growth prospects in the latter years, of which the centrepiece is its Future Made in Australia industry policy. 

The well-signposted industry policy includes tax breaks for the critical minerals sector and other incentives to spur investment in clean energy projects and low-carbon industries, but has largely been pushed to start in later years.

Along with “unavoidable spending”, the Future Made in Australia policy will also contributed to the wave of red coming in the coming two financial years.

The deficits in 2024/25, 2025/2026 and 2026/27 will be bigger compared to the mid-year budget update, at $28.3 billion, $42.8 billion and $26.7 billion respectively. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.