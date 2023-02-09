AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Treasurer Jim Chalmers
Jim Chalmers will discuss the big economic challenges facing the nation at talks with the states. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Treasurers to discuss power and gas bills, housing plan

Paul Osborne February 10, 2023

Rising power and gas bills and making housing more affordable will be on the agenda of a meeting of treasurers.

The online meeting, hosted by federal treasurer Jim Chalmers, comes as the Reserve Bank releases its latest statement on monetary policy.

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday lifted the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent.

The statement will go into more detail about the RBA board’s decision to push ahead with the rate rise and flag further hikes in months ahead to tackle rampant inflation.

Dr Chalmers said he looked forward to working on some of the biggest economic challenges facing the nation.

“We’ll further our efforts to address housing affordability and supply and discuss the work we will do in coming months to develop a pipeline of new affordable housing projects under the National Housing Accord announced at the budget,” he said.

“Negotiations around the rollout of the government’s energy price relief plan will continue.”

The meeting will also include a discussion on women’s economic participation led by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and, for the first time, a local government representative will attend.

The National Housing Accord is an agreement with the private sector, states and territories to build one million new homes over five years from 2024.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.