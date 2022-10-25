AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Treasury's latest budget forecasts
The economy is expected to grow solidly in 2022/23 before contracting sharply to 1.50 per cent. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • budgets and budgeting

Treasury 2022/23 budget economic forecasts

AAP October 25, 2022

KEY ECONOMIC FORECASTS IN 2022/23 BUDGET

Economic growth over the four years to 2025/26 is likely to be slower than predicted ahead of the May federal election, due to global challenges, high inflation and higher interest rates.

GDP (real, versus coalition March budget forecasts)

2022/23 – 3.25pct (3.50pct)

2023/24 – 1.50pct (2.50pct)

2024/25 – 2.25pct (2.50pct)

2025/26 – 2.50pn (2.50pct)

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

2022/23 – 3.75pct (3.75pct)

2023/24 – 4.50pct (3.75pct)

2024/25 – 4.50pct (3.75pct)

2025/26 – 4.25pct (4.00pct)

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX

2022/23 – 5.75pct (3.00 pct)

2023/24 – 3.50pct (2.75pct)

2024/25 – 2.50pct (2.75pct)

2025/26 – 2.50pct (2.50pct)

WAGE PRICE INDEX

2022/23 – 3.75pct (3.25pct)

2023/24 – 3.75pct (3.25pct)

2024/25 – 3.25pct (3.50pct)

2025/26 – 3.50pct (3.50pct)

Source: Treasury

