SENATE ESTIMATES
Treasury boss Steven Kennedy will be grilled on economic forecasts during Senate estimates. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Treasury boss in parliament’s spotlight

Poppy Johnston November 8, 2022

Treasury boss Steven Kennedy will be grilled on economic forecasts and the department’s role in the October budget.

Dr Kennedy and other senior bureaucrats will face senators at an estimates hearing on Tuesday in the wake of Labor’s first budget in almost a decade.

Treasury’s economic forecasts are likely to come under scrutiny, particularly its inflation predictions, given the cost of living pressures gripping the nation. 

Forecasts in the October budget see inflation peaking at 7.75 per cent peak late in 2022, but staying elevated for longer than earlier predicted due to flooding in southeast Australia.

Last week, the central bank upgraded its peak inflation forecast to eight per cent by the end of the year on the basis of floods driving up food prices and expectations of surging energy prices.

Tuesday will also be a big day for sampling the mood of consumers and businesses, with two consumer confidence measures to be released – a monthly report from Westpac and the Melbourne Institute, and a weekly survey from ANZ and Roy Morgan.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ household spending indicator and the CommBank household spending indications report will also be released.

NAB will also drop a business survey on Tuesday.

St George economist Jarek Kowcza said consumer spending has held up despite sentiment remaining in pessimistic territory for most of 2022.

“Households have been down in the dumps as elevated inflationary pressures, a souring global outlook, and the rapid rate hikes from the Reserve Bank have weighed on confidence,” Mr Kowcza said.

He said conflicting consumer behaviour and sentiment remained a key source of uncertainty for the central bank. 

“Monetary policy acts with long and variable lags,” he said.

In contrast, business confidence has remained consistently upbeat.

“However, the reopening boost has largely run its course and demand is beginning to slow as higher interest rates start to bite,” he warned.

