SENATE ESTIMATES
Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy will face the Senate's economic committee on Wednesday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • government departments

Treasury boss to face Senate hearing

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
February 16, 2022

Treasury boss Steven Kennedy will get the opportunity to give his department’s view on the economic outlook when he appears before senators on Wednesday.

After several weeks of the Reserve Bank of Australia holding centre stage in the policy debate, the Senate’s economic committee will get the chance to grill Dr Kennedy and his team on their forecasts and any clues on the budget.

In a speech earlier this month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warned the unprecedented levels of economic support required during the past two years cannot continue forever.

He said the level of government intervention must not become entrenched and a permanent feature, and continuing to do do so would do more economic harm than good.

Mr Frydenberg will hand down his pre-election budget on March 29.

Like the RBA, Treasury is also predicting the unemployment rate falling below four per cent this year, a level not seen in some 50 years, although this, and rising inflation, has fuelled expectations of a cash rate rise this year.

Economists at the nation’s largest retail bank, the Commonwealth Bank, now expect the RBA to lift the cash rate to 0.25 per cent from a record low 0.1 per cent in June, rather than their earlier prediction for the first move being in August.

This would be the result of a sharp rise in underlying inflation during the March quarter, CBA senior economist Gareth Aird says.

However, the RBA reiterated that it intends to be patient before lifting the cash rate for the first time in a decade, in the minutes of its February 1 board meeting released on Tuesday.

Senators will also get the opportunity to quiz RBA deputy governor Guy Debelle and assistant governor for financial markets Michele Bullock on Wednesday evening.

