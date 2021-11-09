 Treatment flagged to boost COVID defences - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
The logo of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (file image)
AstraZeneca wants the TGA to approve a COVID-19 antibody treatment which helps vulnerable adults. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • epidemic and plague

Treatment flagged to boost COVID defences

Georgie Moore November 10, 2021

AstraZeneca will ask Australia’s medicines regulator to approve an antibody treatment aimed at giving vulnerable adults extra protection against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld has been granted provisional determination by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, meaning the company can apply to have the treatment registered for use in Australia.

Its long-acting antibody is not a vaccine. 

Instead, it’s aimed at guarding against COVID-19 in adults for whom vaccination does not provide an adequate immune response.

This can include particularly vulnerable people with compromised immune systems who are double-dosed as well as those who cannot get the jab for valid medical reasons.

AstraZeneca cites data showing treatment with Evusheld led to a reduction of up to 67 per cent in severe illness or death in mild-to-moderate infections.

It also estimates its vaccine given to 585 million people has prevented more than 105,000 deaths and 620,000 hospitalisations.

About 81 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older are double-dosed as restrictions tighten for the unvaccinated.

Queensland is preparing to drop restrictions for double-dosed residents at 80 per cent jab coverage, while rules and lockouts tighten for those holding out.

The state’s carrot and stick attempt to boost a lagging full vaccination rate of 67.8 per cent comes as NSW surpasses 90 per cent double-doses.

Australia’s most populous state recorded 222 new local cases and four more deaths on Monday.

Unvaccinated NSW residents won’t be able to enjoy the same freedoms as their jabbed counterparts until the state hits 95 per cent coverage.

Victoria, with a double-dose rate surpassing 85 per cent, reported 1069 new cases and 10 additional deaths. 

The ACT had 18 new cases and brought forward extra freedoms by a fortnight after surpassing a 12-plus vaccination rate of 95 per cent.

Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland continue to lag on jab rates sitting between 67 and 68 per cent.

When Queensland reaches 80 per cent coverage, unvaccinated people will be barred from hospitals, aged care and disability facilities except in life threatening or emergency situations. 

NSW will maintain restrictions on the unvaccinated until 95 per cent of people aged 16-plus are vaccinated.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.