Treatment flagged to boost COVID defences

AstraZeneca will ask Australia’s medicines regulator to approve an antibody treatment aimed at giving vulnerable adults extra protection against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld has been granted provisional determination by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, meaning the company can apply to have the treatment registered for use in Australia.

Its long-acting antibody is not a vaccine.

Instead, it’s aimed at guarding against COVID-19 in adults for whom vaccination does not provide an adequate immune response.

This can include particularly vulnerable people with compromised immune systems who are double-dosed as well as those who cannot get the jab for valid medical reasons.

AstraZeneca cites data showing treatment with Evusheld led to a reduction of up to 67 per cent in severe illness or death in mild-to-moderate infections.

It also estimates its vaccine given to 585 million people has prevented more than 105,000 deaths and 620,000 hospitalisations.

About 81 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older are double-dosed as restrictions tighten for the unvaccinated.

Queensland is preparing to drop restrictions for double-dosed residents at 80 per cent jab coverage, while rules and lockouts tighten for those holding out.

The state’s carrot and stick attempt to boost a lagging full vaccination rate of 67.8 per cent comes as NSW surpasses 90 per cent double-doses.

Australia’s most populous state recorded 222 new local cases and four more deaths on Monday.

Unvaccinated NSW residents won’t be able to enjoy the same freedoms as their jabbed counterparts until the state hits 95 per cent coverage.

Victoria, with a double-dose rate surpassing 85 per cent, reported 1069 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The ACT had 18 new cases and brought forward extra freedoms by a fortnight after surpassing a 12-plus vaccination rate of 95 per cent.

Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland continue to lag on jab rates sitting between 67 and 68 per cent.

When Queensland reaches 80 per cent coverage, unvaccinated people will be barred from hospitals, aged care and disability facilities except in life threatening or emergency situations.

NSW will maintain restrictions on the unvaccinated until 95 per cent of people aged 16-plus are vaccinated.