Trial to begin for ex-Orthodox principal Malka Leifer

A trial is set to begin for former ultra-Orthodox Jewish school principal Malka Leifer who is accused of sexually abusing three ex-students.

Jurors were empanelled for the trial in the Victorian County Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors are expected to open the case against Leifer, 56, on Wednesday, followed by the defence openings.

Leifer is facing 29 charges related to sexual offending against three women when they were teenagers, between 2003 and 2007.

It’s alleged the incidents occurred when Leifer was principal of the Adass Israel School.

She has pleaded not guilty.

The trial, which could run for up to six weeks, is being heard before Judge Mark Gamble.