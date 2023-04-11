Lynch rough conduct charge thrown out at AFL tribunal

Richmond star Tom Lynch has had his rough conduct charge for a collision that concussed Western Bulldogs defender Alex Keath thrown out at the AFL tribunal.

Lynch was facing at least a three-week ban for his crunching aerial contact with Keath on Saturday, which was graded careless conduct, high contact and severe impact and sent directly to the tribunal.

The Tigers successfully argued Lynch didn’t bump Keath, who was concussed and will miss one-two games, and it wasn’t rough conduct.

“We are not clearly satisfied that this was rough conduct,” panel chair Jeff Gleeson said after deliberating with Jason Johnson and Shane Wakelin for 25 minutes.

Richmond argued Lynch kept his eyes on the ball and maintained his line of momentum before bracing for contact, rather than clenching his fists and driving through a bump when Keath “deviated” into his path.

Lynch, praised for “cogent and emphatic evidence”, said he misjudged the ball’s flight but it was too late for him to pull out of his jump by the time he saw Keath and he instead turned to protect himself.

“I just rotated my body so the contact that was coming front-on, 45 (degree angle) would hit me in the side to prevent injury to me, otherwise it would’ve opened me up,” he said.

AFL counsel Andrew Woods argued Lynch chose to bump and his actions were unreasonable.

While not suspended, Lynch will spend at least two months on the sidelines after suffering a broken foot on Saturday that requires surgery.

Carlton spearhead Harry McKay earlier had his one-match ban for striking North Melbourne’s Harry Sheezel downgraded to a fine.

McKay’s hit on Sheezel on Good Friday was originally judged as careless, medium impact and high contact.

After close to 50 minutes of deliberation, the panel upheld the striking charge but ruled McKay’s “last-minute reduction in force” to minimise impact meant it didn’t have “real potential for a head injury” and therefore should be graded low.

Carlton argued McKay had been pushing and not striking and the incident should be graded as low impact.

Woods argued the potential to cause injury meant the incident should be graded as medium impact.

A North Melbourne medical report said Sheezel was assessed but played out the game and did not require further treatment or miss any training or games.

McKay was applying defensive pressure and said he had no option but to push Sheezel as he was too far away to tackle, and used his forearm instead of just his arm for greater surface area.

Meanwhile Hawthorn’s Will Day received a two-match ban for a sling tackle (careless conduct, high impact, high contact) on Geelong’s Brad Close in their Easter Monday clash.

Cat Gary Rohan copped a one-match suspension for his dangerous tackle (careless conduct, medium impact, high contact) on Hawk Changkuoth Jiath.

Hawthorn ruck Lloyd Meek can accept a $2000 fine for kneeing Geelong’s Mark Blicavs in a ruck contest.