Tributes flow for a much-loved Queen

Australians have woken to their first full day under a new head of state, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her eldest son became King Charles III immediately upon her passing in the early hours of Friday morning at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will join Governor-General David Hurley and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to lay wreaths at the Queen’s Terrace in Parliament House in Canberra.

On Friday evening, tokens of respect were paid across the country following a 96-gun salute in the federal parliament forecourt – one round for each year of the life of the Queen, who reigned for 70 years.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House, which Her Majesty opened in 1973, were illuminated in her honour. So too were monuments in other cities, and flags were flown at half mast around the nation.

On Friday, Australians gathered to lay flowers, sign condolence books and raise a glass to the Queen.

Some noted that with the death of the monarch, who reigned for so long that many Australians have known no other head of state, they had lost a signifier of their own lives.

“Even if you’re not a thoroughly devoted monarchist, you still recall her events along with our own, and you find that she’s a kind of marker for our lives,” said John Myers, 70, of Hawthorn in Melbourne’s east.

“Now she’s gone, we feel a little older, and we feel that loss.”

Melburnian Pettifleur Berenger, 57, also said it was hard to imagine life without her.

“She had so much humour and dignity and love for her country and the Commonwealth,” Ms Berenger told AAP.

“She was the grandmother of the Commonwealth,” Sydneysider Oliver Pasusuwin said.

Mr Hurley addressed the nation on Friday night, saying the Queen had left a legacy that few in history had been able to match.

“Her Majesty’s presence in our lives provided a source of comfort and reassurance,” he said.

“She was a constant in our lives, a symbol of stability, inspiration and servant leadership.

“We have respected her and we have loved her.”

Mr Hurley and Mr Albanese will fly to London on Thursday to attend the Queen’s funeral, the date for which is still to be confirmed.

No official mourning period has been declared in Australia, unlike in the UK which has begun 10 days of mourning.

The NSW, Queensland and federal parliaments have suspended their sitting days next week, while Victorian and West Australian MPs will sit on Tuesday to hear condolence motions.

On Sunday, a Proclamation of the King ceremony will be held outside Parliament House in Canberra, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Also this weekend, the AFL and NRL will observe one minute’s silence at all games on Saturday and Sunday, with one-minute silences also expected at cricket and soccer matches on Sunday.

“This was a country that was dear to her, she followed every aspect of it with ordinary people right through to those in leadership roles,” the British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell told AAP.