COVID-19 booster shots to roll out in NSW

NSW adults who got their second COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago will be able to get a third shot from next week.

From Monday, booster doses will be available at GP clinics, pharmacies, and NSW Health centres like the mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.

The boosters will be Pfizer, regardless of what kind of vaccine a person received originally.

To be eligible, a person has to be 18 or above.

The booster shot will help people maintain a high level of protection against the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant, according to NSW Health.

Those aged 12 and older who are severely immunocompromised are already eligible for a third shot through NSW Health, which is considered part of their primary course rather than a booster.

The program comes as NSW daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall, a trend which authorities attribute to high vaccination rates.

Some 177 new infections were diagnosed from 75,378 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, down from 236 the day before. It’s the lowest daily tally in more than three months.

“To be in a position where we’re opening up and still have over 75,000 people going out to get tested is fantastic,” Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters on Sunday.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the case total was “great news”.

Authorities are “really happy” to see a predicted spike in cases and hospitalisations in October never eventuated, he said.

“I have a sense of confidence that the community is still with us on the journey,” he said, pointing to high testing and vaccination numbers.

One death was reported on Sunday – a woman in her 70s from southwest Sydney who was not vaccinated and died at Concord Hospital.

Some 340 people are in hospital with the virus, including 78 in intensive care. Of those, 64 are not vaccinated, five have received a single dose and nine are fully vaccinated.

Restrictions on travel between Sydney and the regions will be lifted on Monday for fully vaccinated people.

“For the first time in a long time, grandparents will be able to visit grandkids … many people will be reunited,” Mr Perrottet said.

The decision to push back regional travel by two weeks to November 1 was unpopular but the correct one, he said, as regional vaccination rates were now close enough to Sydney’s to be safe.

Regional areas continue to account for a significant portion of the new cases, with 33 diagnosed in Hunter New England, 22 in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, and 13 on the Mid North Coast.

Hotel quarantine in NSW for fully vaccinated international arrivals will be abandoned from Monday as well.

Trick or treaters and other revellers are advised to keep their Halloweens COVID-safe.

“I don’t think you’re supposed to be safe at Halloween, are you, but from COVID I’d like you to be safe,” Mr Hazzard said. “Don’t be spooked by COVID, just enjoy the rest of Halloween.”

He said kids should try to remain socially distanced if they can and ensure that lollies are wrapped.