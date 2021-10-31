 COVID-19 booster shots to roll out in NSW - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet
The number of people still getting coronavirus tests is "fantastic", Premier Dominic Perrottet says. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

COVID-19 booster shots to roll out in NSW

Hannah Ryan October 31, 2021

NSW adults who got their second COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago will be able to get a third shot from next week.

From Monday, booster doses will be available at GP clinics, pharmacies, and NSW Health centres like the mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.

The boosters will be Pfizer, regardless of what kind of vaccine a person received originally.

To be eligible, a person has to be 18 or above.

The booster shot will help people maintain a high level of protection against the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant, according to NSW Health.

Those aged 12 and older who are severely immunocompromised are already eligible for a third shot through NSW Health, which is considered part of their primary course rather than a booster. 

The program comes as NSW daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall, a trend which authorities attribute to high vaccination rates. 

Some 177 new infections were diagnosed from 75,378 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, down from 236 the day before. It’s the lowest daily tally in more than three months. 

“To be in a position where we’re opening up and still have over 75,000 people going out to get tested is fantastic,” Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters on Sunday.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the case total was “great news”. 

Authorities are “really happy” to see a predicted spike in cases and hospitalisations in October never eventuated, he said. 

“I have a sense of confidence that the community is still with us on the journey,” he said, pointing to high testing and vaccination numbers.

One death was reported on Sunday – a woman in her 70s from southwest Sydney who was not vaccinated and died at Concord Hospital.  

Some 340 people are in hospital with the virus, including 78 in intensive care. Of those, 64 are not vaccinated, five have received a single dose and nine are fully vaccinated.

Restrictions on travel between Sydney and the regions will be lifted on Monday for fully vaccinated people.

“For the first time in a long time, grandparents will be able to visit grandkids … many people will be reunited,” Mr Perrottet said. 

The decision to push back regional travel by two weeks to November 1 was unpopular but the correct one, he said, as regional vaccination rates were now close enough to Sydney’s to be safe.

Regional areas continue to account for a significant portion of the new cases, with 33 diagnosed in Hunter New England, 22 in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, and 13 on the Mid North Coast. 

Hotel quarantine in NSW for fully vaccinated international arrivals will be abandoned from Monday as well. 

Trick or treaters and other revellers are advised to keep their Halloweens COVID-safe. 

“I don’t think you’re supposed to be safe at Halloween, are you, but from COVID I’d like you to be safe,” Mr Hazzard said. “Don’t be spooked by COVID, just enjoy the rest of Halloween.”

He said kids should try to remain socially distanced if they can and ensure that lollies are wrapped. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.