Min Woo Lee
First-round leader Min Woo Lee made a great start at the Australian PGA Championship on Friday. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Trio share Australian PGA day-two lead

Murray Wenzel November 25, 2022

Min Woo Lee has bounced back from an early bogey to remain in a three-way tie for the Australian PGA Championship lead midway through his second round.

Lee, fellow West Australian Jason Scrivener and Sydney upstart John Lyras were all seven under when Lee made the turn at Royal Queensland on a still Friday morning in Brisbane.

All had six-under rounds of 65 on Thursday in an afternoon chasing pack that successfully caught clubhouse leader Adam Scott, who will tee off 11am AEST following his first-round 66.

Scott’s playing partner and pre-tournament favourite Cameron Smith will tee off at three under after starting with a 68.

Starting on the 10th on Friday, Lee bogeyed the par-4 12th but recovered shots on the 13th and 15th holes.

Other early movers included Todd Sinnott and Mashahiro Kawamura (both five under), who both had three birdies and a bogey in within their first six holes.

Anthony Quayle, Denzel Ieremia and Ryo Hisatsune were also on five under early in their second rounds.

The $2 million dollar event is co-sanctioned with the European tour and carries valuable ranking points for those outside the world’s top 50, like Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert, hoping to earn entry into next year’s Masters.

