The stolen car
The SUV involved in the fatal crash was stolen at knifepoint 12 hours before the collision. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • transport accident

Triple homicide probe after crash involving stolen car

Robyn Wuth July 21, 2023

Homicide detectives are investigating a horrific crash that killed three people when a stolen car allegedly tried to ram another vehicle and forced it into the path of oncoming traffic.

The 25-year-old male driver of the stolen car is the only survivor and remains under police guard in hospital following the three-car collision on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane about 4am on Friday.

The vehicle had been stolen 12 hours earlier in a violent daylight carjacking in Gympie’s main street, police said. 

An alert for the vehicle was issued after a man allegedly threatened a mother and her three children at knifepoint as the family was getting into the Isuzu MU-X.

The terrified mother got her kids out of the vehicle before handing it over to the robber. She and her children were unharmed.

Queensland Police later spotted the stolen car but the driver refused to stop and escaped.

It was not being pursued at the time of the accident.

The stolen car was following and attempting to ram a northbound Nissan Navara, which veered onto the wrong side of the road at Federal, south of Gympie, and into the path of an oncoming Great Wall vehicle.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Navara and a 25-year-old female passenger died in the crash, along with the 38-year-old woman driving the Great Wall.  

The driver of the stolen car, who is known to police, was taken to Gympie Hospital and then to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries where he remains under police guard.

Detectives are still investigating the relationships between the people involved, in particular the driver and the man and the woman in the Navara.

“At this stage, the nature of any interactions or relationship before this incident is still subject to the investigation,” Detective Superintendent Ben Fadian said.

“I can confirm however that it does appear the 38-year-old female in the Great Wall vehicle was not known to any person in those other two vehicles.”

Det Supt Fadian said the investigation was complex and appealed for anyone who saw the stolen Isuzu on the Bruce Highway between Federal and the Noosa turn-off between 3am and 4am to contact police.

“The tragedy is that there are three people now deceased and the ripple effect that has on their families,” Det Supt Fadian said.

Queensland Ambulance Service’s Sunshine Coast acting director Nigel Jones said it was a confronting incident.

“The scene was obviously quite confronting given the mechanism of the forces involved – it was clearly a very high-speed incident involving those vehicles,” Mr Jones said.

“Our paramedics report that the two patients were killed on impact, with a third patient, unfortunately, passing away shortly afterwards.”

The forensic crash unit is investigating. No charges have been laid so far.

