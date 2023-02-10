AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Norfolk Island coast.
Norfolk Island is bracing for strong winds and heavy surf as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle arrives. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • weather

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle closes in on Norfolk Island

Robyn Wuth February 11, 2023

Norfolk Island residents are readying themselves as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the remote Australian outpost, bringing powerful waves and devastating winds.

The centre of the category-three cyclone is predicted to pass over the island on Saturday evening as wind gusts in excess of 200km/h batter the small community.

The Bureau of Meteorology said gale-force winds and high waves were expected to develop overnight and worsen during the day as the cyclone closed in on the island, home to around 2000 residents.

As the eye of the cyclone passes over the island, destructive winds may ease for a short period before regenerating, blowing from the opposite direction.

Teams of military and emergency personnel are on standby to respond as needed.

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said Norfolk Island had only experienced one other cyclone of category-three intensity and Cyclone Gabrielle could bring the strongest winds to the island on record.

Cyclone Gabrielle was about 1000 kilometres northwest of Norfolk Island on Friday evening.

Tourists and visitors have been urged to flee, with the last flight leaving the island on Friday afternoon.

Norfolk Island emergency controller George Plant told AAP the community had been hard at work preparing for the storm impact.

“In times like this, the community just gets together and does what’s required,” he said.

An emergency evacuation centre will be available on Saturday morning. Seas are expected between five and seven metres, with peak waves possibly higher.

New Zealand’s Met Service expects the cyclone to weaken to a tropical low before it moves towards the North Island on Sunday, although it is predicted to deliver severe wet and windy weather to regions including flood-hit Auckland.

