tarryn thomas
Tarryn Thomas has been named to start on the bench for North Melbourne against Essendon. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Troubled North utility Thomas named for comeback game

Oliver Caffrey June 1, 2023

Troubled North Melbourne utility Tarryn Thomas is set to make his first AFL appearance of the season following a tumultuous period where he was almost sacked by the club.

The 23-year-old was stood down by the Kangaroos for a second time in March amid concerns over his behaviour towards women and spent the last three weeks in the VFL since returning to training. 

Thomas has been named on the bench for North’s clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Sunday in what will be his first AFL game since round 15 last year.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, caretaker North Melbourne coach Brett Ratten said the club would do its best to ensure Thomas was ready for the extra attention.

“We’ll work with him and look after him and make sure he’s focusing on the game itself and the performance,” Ratten said.

“He really got going, so that’s challenged the match committee group to work out where he fits in, is he right to go and is he ready to perform at AFL level.”

But the Bombers have opted to give star forward Peter Wright more time to get himself right after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Essendon were contemplating picking their reigning best-and-fairest winner, but the only change the Bombers made was axing Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti.

Geelong have also decided on caution and will keep captain Patrick Dangerfield on the sidelines for another week after hurting his hamstring against Adelaide almost a month ago.

Cats forward Gary Rohan is a welcome return against the Western Bulldogs as the club deals with multiple injury issues.

The Bulldogs will be boosted by the inclusion of star midfielder Adam Treloar from a hamstring injury for Saturday night’s match at Marvel Stadium.

Gold Coast will enter their crucial game against Adelaide in Darwin without young defender Mac Andrew, who has been suspended by the club.

Earlier, Port Adelaide confirmed they had made the “significant call” to play captain Tom Jonas in the reserves after serving his one-game suspension.

Jonas missed last week’s win over Richmond at the MCG after being hit with a ban for a dangerous tackle against Melbourne.

But the Power have made the bold decision to ease Jonas back through the SANFL with the Port Adelaide Magpies instead of in Saturday’s clash with Hawthorn.

Port coach Ken Hinkley acknowledged how rare it was to leave a captain out of the team when fit and available.

“It is a big call, a significant call, but it’s a call for a team in really good form,” Hinkley told reporters on Thursday. 

“Really consistent with our behaviours and we don’t separate, whether it be the captain or a first-year player.”

Hinkley said the key defender accepted the news with humility and was prepared to play his role with Port’s reserves team.

“He understands the team’s going really well and he would never put himself in front of the team regardless of his position. He’s very accepting of what’s going on,” the coach said.

Hinkley failed to guarantee Jonas would return for Port’s round-13 match, a Friday night blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 9.

Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines and defender Darcy Byrne-Jones are Port’s vice-captains.

