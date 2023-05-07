AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton addresses media (file)
Victoria Police chief Shane Patton is slated to face the Yoorrook Justice Commission. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Truth-telling probe to hear from police chief, minister

Cassandra Morgan May 8, 2023

Victoria’s police chief and minister are expected to give evidence at the state’s first formal truth-telling inquiry.

Top cop Shane Patton and Police Minister Anthony Carbines are slated to face the Yoorrook Justice Commission on Monday.

Commissioners have condemned Indigenous people’s over-representation in Victoria’s justice system throughout the inquiry.

Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes appeared before the probe on Friday, telling commissioners structural racism with colonial roots persisted.

“It is an unacceptable reality that the number of Aboriginal people charged by police, held on remand, sentenced to custodial settings and not released on parole has steadily increased,” she said in a witness statement.

The attorney-general acknowledged police turned a blind eye to public drunkenness among non-Indigenous people, including during events such as the Melbourne Cup.

There was a risk decriminalising public drunkenness in November could result in unintended consequences, including police charging intoxicated people with more serious crimes when the lesser offence wasn’t an option, she said.

The government would safeguard against the issue through effective oversight of the overhaul, Ms Symes said. 

There was a long road ahead to fully restore confidence in Victoria’s police oversight system, the attorney-general said in her statement.

The inquiry has previously raised major concerns about police oversight processes, with police accountability expert Tamar Hopkins last week saying there was “something inherently impossible about having the police investigating themselves”.

She researched whether Victoria Police racially profiled people in 2018-2019 and found it was an ongoing issue.

A police policy banning racial profiling was “absolutely ineffective” in dealing with the problem and unjustified police power was disproportionately being used against racialised and Indigenous people, Dr Hopkins said.

Inquiry commissioners have asked questions about legislative changes as the government works to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 12 and overhaul bail laws this year.

A commissioner last week suggested the state had blood on its hands after Department of Justice and Community Safety secretary Kate Houghton admitted the government knew the 2018 bail crackdown would adversely affect Aboriginal people.

It was highly unlikely the government would delay decriminalising public drunkenness on Melbourne Cup Day, despite opposition from the police union, Ms Houghton said.

Yoorrook is the first formal truth-telling inquiry into past and ongoing injustices against First Nations people in Victoria, as part of the state’s treaty process.

The probe is set to hear from Corrections and Youth Justice Minister Enver Erdogan on Wednesday.

