Tim Tszyu
Tim Tszyu is likely to be crowned world champion after Jermell Charlo opted out of their title bout. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Tszyu-Charlo fight off as American moves up two weights

Darren Walton July 1, 2023

Tim Tszyu’s slated mega-fight with Jermell Charlo is officially off after the American opted to take on Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez instead.

Charlo will move up two divisions to fight Alvarez for the undisputed super-middleweight crown in Las Vegas on September 30.

That date is precisely the deadline the WBO had imposed for Tszyu and Charlo to square off for all four super-welterweight belts.

Tszyu and Charlo had initially been scheduled to fight on January 29 before Charlo reported two broken bones in his left hand last Christmas.

With Charlo moving up to challenge the so-called face of boxing, the WBO is expected to elevate the undefeated Tszyu from interim to full world champion.

But Saturday’s shock revelation is still a massive hammer blow to the Australian.

Tszyu had retained the interim title with a spectacular first-round knockout of Mexican Carlos Ocampo on the Gold Coast two weeks ago.

Asked by AAP after that victory if he expected Charlo to front up and step into the ring with him, Tszyu rejected the suggestion the American was evading him.

“He hasn’t been dodging me. He’s been injured,” Tszyu said.

Injured or otherwise, Tszyu (23-0, 17KO) is now one of the most avoided boxers on the planet.

Team Tszyu is understood to have been blindsided by the Charlo-Alvarez plans and only found out via social media on Saturday morning.

The Alvarez-Charlo blockbuster is believed to be the first ever showdown between two undisputed divisional champions.

