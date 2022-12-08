AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tim Tszyu
Tim Tszyu has been raising a sweat in Los Angeles in preparation for his bout with Jermell Charlo. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • boxing

Tszyu-Charlo Vegas fight venue revealed

Darren Walton December 9, 2022

Tim Tszyu has the chance to emulate his legendary father after the venue for his super-welterweight world title fight with Jermell Charlo was finally revealed.

Showtime has announced Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas will stage the blockbuster unification bout when Tsyzu attempts to strip Charlo of his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts on January 29 (AEDT).

Kostya Tsyzu fought twice at Mandalay Bay, first unifying the light-welterweight dvision with victory over American Sharmba Mitchell in 2001.

He then successfully defended his undisputed titles against Ghana’s Ben Tackie in his only fight the following year.

In a twist of fate that has 28-year-old Tim Tsyzu convinced is an omen, Kostya’s undefeated super-welterweight son will take on Charlo on the 28th anniversary of his father first becoming world champion by knocking out Jake Rodriguez at Vegas’s neighbouring MGM Grand Casino.

After an intense five-week training camp in LA, Tszyu will relocate to Vegas in early January.

He also recently spent a month running up mountains and training in the tropical heat of Thailand to ensure he’s in peak physical condition for the fight of his life.

“The base I definitely built, I feel much stronger. My fitness, my gas tank is much bigger,” Tszyu said.

“The main thing is I get excited and I just want to go hard, hard, hard but you’ve got to be smart in this business.

“The thing is we’re so far away but so close as well (to the fight). So the main thing for me is to just be able to not burn out.

“We’re taking it day by day.”

While Charlo (35-1-1,19KO) has been super low key, apart from taking to social media to declare he’ll stop the Australian early, his challenger has been actively promoting the high-stakes fight.

Tszyu (21-0, 15KO) was planning to head out to watch Super Bowl champions the LA Rams play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Asked what he thought about Charlo not doing his bit to promote their world title bout, Tszyu shrugged: “Oh he’ll know when to hype it up. He’ll know. He knows I’m here.

“So I guess we’ll have a press conference soon and that’s when we’ll have our first eye to eye.”

