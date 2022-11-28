Tszyu heads to US for world title fight

Tim Tszyu has flown to the US believing he’s “achieved nothing in boxing” until he returns as the undisputed super-welterweight champion of the world.

Tszyu will set up camp in Los Angeles before moving to Las Vegas in late December to finalise preparations for his blockbuster unification bout with Jermell Charlo on January 29.

“This is the time for me to take things to the next level,” Tszyu said before leaving Sydney on Monday.

“I’ve got a big task ahead of me and there’s no denying that. But I’m no stranger to this. I accept any challenge and this is the biggest challenge out there right now.”

That it is.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19KOs) is one of only eight boxers in the 18-year four-belt era to hold the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO straps simultaneously after knocking out Brian Castano in California in May.

Team Tszyu, though, says they’ve already booked a return ticket with excess luggage to bring the belts back to Australia.

“When I win all of them. Yeah, it’s going to be a big moment in Australian sporting history,” Tszyu said.

“I understand everything that’s on the line. This is why I’m leaving so much earlier, why I’ve been busting my arse in the gym for the last four months non-stop.

“It’s part of the sacrifice. But it’s full focus. That’s the best part about it. I get to eliminate all the distractions. It’s just tunnel vision. It’s just all in.”

The undefeated Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is convinced Charlo and the American experts are underestimating him.

“They don’t rate us and I’m here to shock the world in a spectacular fashion. And I’ve got all the tools to do that, I really do,” said the 28-year-old son of former undisputed world light-middleweight champion Kostya Tszyu.

“It’s easy to underestimate me from outside the ring. But when you get in the ring with me, it’s a whole different nightmare. Once we get in the ring, we’ll settle it all out.

“There’s a little bit of nerves but it’s just kill or be killed right now.”

Tszyu hasn’t fought since scoring a unanimous points decision over Terrell Gausha in his US debut in Minneapolis in March.

He underwent clean-out surgery to repair tendon damage on both hands five weeks later, but rejects suggestions he may be ring rusty.

“I’ve done the ground work here in Australia. I went to Thailand, got my conditioning sorted,” Tszyu said.

“So now it’s just making a plan for the fight, working on skills and just levelling up with being around a different environment, different opponents.

“It’s a buzz for me. I’m going to fight for all four belts. Yeah, it’s a buzz.”

Ironically, Tszyu jetted out of Sydney a year to the day after countryman and former stablemate George Kambosos unified the lightweight division with victory over American Teofimo Lopez at New York’s Madison Square Gardens.

“I feel like I’ve achieved nothing until I get these four belts around my waist. I haven’t done nothing. Nothing yet,” Tszyu said.

“Even after this fight, there’s so much on the line. So much more money to be made, so much more glory to pursue.

“That’s what motivates me. This is everything I’ve ever worked for.”