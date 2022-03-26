AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tim Tszyu
Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha face off ahead of their super welterweight bout in Minneapolis. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • boxing

Tszyu reveals fatherly advice from Kostya

Darren Walton March 26, 2022

Tim Tszyu has leaned on his father for tips but knows not even the great Kostya can help when he enters the ring for his much-anticipated US boxing debut on Sunday.

Tszyu (20-0, 15KO) takes on former US Olympic star Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11KO) in a super-welterweight world title eliminator in Minnesota, knowing victory is non-negotiable.

A first defeat of his career would scupper Tszyu’s dreams of a unified mega-fight for all four world title belts against the winner of the May 14 rematch between WBA, WBC and IBF champion Jermell Charlo or IBO strap holder Brian Castano.

Kostya Tszyu won 14 of his 15 bouts in America during his decorated, multiple world championship-winning career.

So it’s no surprise his 27-year-old son has tapped into Kostya’s vast experience in fighting in the US, where only winning comprehensively can guarantee success against home-town favourites like Gausha.

“He told me a little game plan, to stay smart and we talked about how to break this guy down and his strengths and what his weaknesses and that’s it,” Tszyu told AAP of his father’s advice.

“Everything else I’ll experience it and I’ll feel it for myself.”

Winning over the trio of American judges is paramount, too, but Tszyu knows prevailing in boxing’s mecca is a major stepping stone to his ultimate goal of “going global”.

“Because when you make it in America, you’ve made it worldwide,” he said.

The combatants faced off one last time at the official weigh-in ahead of the Saturday night showdown in Minneapolis.

Unlike most pre-fight exchanges, barely a word was uttered between the pair and Tszyu admitted he was somewhat surprised by the lack of trash talking from Gausha.

“It’s a rare breed these days. Someone who doesn’t talk crap,” the Sydney slugger said.

“Maybe he comes from a good family.”

Or maybe he just respects Tszyu and is wise enough not to poke the bear.

Either way, Tsyzu is confident of winning however long the fight lasts.

While savouring the US experience, which included a training camp in Las Vegas, Tszyu declared this very much a hit-and-run mission and said he had no plans staying on to prepare for his potential blockbuster against Charlo or Castano.

“I’m coming back home. I’ve missed my family,” Tszyu said.

“I’ve missed my friends and I want to be back home.”

