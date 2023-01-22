Tszyu set for Australian world title fight

Tim Tszyu will fight for a world title in Australia, 20 years after his father did it for the final time.

The Sydney product has locked in a March 12 meeting with American Tony Harrison for the WBO super-welterweight world title, with the city and venue still to be confirmed.

Tszyu (21-0, 15KO) has remained in his United States camp since a January 28 dream shot at Jermell Charlo was put on ice, the undisputed champion breaking his hand in training in December.

It has left the 28-year-old fighting for one belt instead of all of them and it will be a stiff task against the Detroit product Harrison (29-3-1, 21KO), the only man to ever beat Charlo.

The now 32-year-old earned the WBC belt in 2018 but then immediately handed it back to Charlo in a rematch.

Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne are reportedly in a race to host the Sunday afternoon spectacle.

Nikita Tszyu will also fight on the same card as his older brother for the first time, while father and former Australian boxing great Kostya – who defended three belts against Jesse James Leija in Melbourne in 2003 – will be a keen spectator.

“I think Australia is going to erupt,” Tszyu said in a statement on Monday, confirming his first fight in Australia for almost 18 months.

“It’s a massive fight for Australia and a special moment in my career.

“I have so many passionate fans supporting and following me, so I guess he will feel a certain craziness about the atmosphere in Australia.

“But his biggest problem he’s running into isn’t the fans, it’s me.”

The winner will claim the interim title and face a fit-again Charlo for all four belts later this year.

Harrison is ranked No.2 by the WBC, No.3 by the WBO and was in a race with undefeated Russian Bakhram Murtazaliev to face Tszyu and create an avenue of their own to Charlo’s belts.

“Every fight you take is all on the line, you’re one punch away from going back to the very bottom,” Tszyu said of the risk the fight poses.

“It’s all on the line and a gamble, but this is what I do. This is boxing, it’s part of my career and I’m a fighter first.

“He (Harrison) was the next best available option. I’m at that stage of my career that I really don’t care who is in front of me. I’m ready to take them all out.”

Harrison has been eyeing off a date with Tszyu for some time but will hope his punching accuracy is better than his knowledge of Australian fauna.

“Take me on a vacation,” he told reporters last year.

“Let me see the kangaroos and rattlesnakes and s**t like that, I want that.

“I want to fight him, but I want to fight him over there.”