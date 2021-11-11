 Tszyu vows to take Inoue in four rounds - Australian Associated Press

Takeshi Inoue and Tim Tszyu.
Takeshi Inoue and Tim Tszyu have faced off ahead of next week's super-welterweight showdown. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • middleweight - boxing

Tszyu vows to take Inoue in four rounds

Darren Walton November 11, 2021

Tim Tszyu has dismissed claims he’s making a mistake stepping into the ring with former world title contender Takeshi Inoue, saying he’ll take out the Japanese warrior inside four rounds next Wednesday night.

“One round to read my opponent, a couple of rounds to execute and that’s it. Simple,” Tszyu said after he and Inoue faced off for the first time on Thursday.

Undefeated in his 19 professional fights after going 33-1 in the amateur ranks, Tszyu is the mandatory challenger to Brian Castano’s WBO light-middleweight belt.

A loss to Inoue would scupper the Australian’s world-title ambitions next year.

“What else could I be doing? Sitting on my arse waiting. I don’t wait for opportunities. I go out and take them,” Tszyu said.

“I’m ready to take on anyone. I’ve already proven that.

“I’ll take all these leftovers. I’ll take them all one by one and, after Takeshi, they should have brought in another.

“I’ll take on two world-class opponents in one night if I have to. It doesn’t bother me.”

Takeshi (19-1-1) is pledging to break Tszyu’s spirit “and towards the end I will win the match with a knockout”.

“Most of my opponents have said they’re going to knock me out,” Tszyu said.

“But once we get in the ring, it’s completely different.

“When you’re gassed and tired and can’t breathe and your mind’s not thinking the same, that’s when you start questioning stuff and (I) take the soul.

“He said take the spirit but when your soul’s taken, then you can’t take the spirit.”

Much has been made of Inoue’s impeccable frame since his arrival in Sydney on Monday.

But Tszyu couldn’t care less who has the better six-pack.

“It’s not a body-building contest – it’s a fight,” he said.

“I saw a few photos. I saw he was ripped. I’m quite happy for him that he’s got himself into a real good shape and he’s confident.

“The best thing about boxing is muscles don’t win fights. Everyone knows that. You could be in the best shape but it all starts in (the head).

“I’ll be 10 steps ahead of him before he knows what he’s doing. This fight is all strategic; a bit of patience and the knockout will come.

“It’s lights out.”

