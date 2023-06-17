AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tszyu
Tim Tszyu (l) and Mexican Carlos Ocampo face off during the weigh-in before their world title fight. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Tszyu’s final warning to Ocampo after fiery weigh-in

Darren Walton June 17, 2023

Tim Tszyu has warned Carlos Ocampo to target his wounded forearm at his peril during a tense final face-off before their super-welterweight title showdown on the Gold Coast.

Australia’s undefeated boxing superstar is defending the interim WBO belt he obtained with a savage ninth-round stoppage of American Tony Harrison in March for the first time.

Tszyu (22-0, 16KO) is also placing his unification blockbuster with undisputed divisional champion Jermell Charlo in jeopardy by stepping into the ring just 22 days after undergoing emergency surgery to repair his right forearm.

The 28-year-old needed 26 stitches to piece together the worst of the injury after being attacked by a friend’s Pit Bull Terrier in Sydney.

But Tszyu bristled when asked on fight eve if his Mexican opponent would target the arm.

“What’s there to target? Honestly, there’s nothing to target. He’d be stupid if he tries,” Tszyu said while showing everyone the scars.

“We’re all good. It’s healed up nicely. It’s covered in a good spot. Even if the bloke hits me with it, whatever man. Whatever, nothing’s gonna happen.”

Tszyu expects to stop Ocampo (35-2, 23KO) with relentless body blows, insisting he has the South American covered “in every single way” but is also ready to go the distance if need be.

“I wouldn’t be fighting if I think I’m going to lose, man. Let’s just say that,” he said.

“I’m there for the whole 12 rounds because I’m not underestimating this bloke because he’s a tough opponent. If it happens earlier, it happens.”

Tszyu, who hit the scales at 69.5kg compared to Ocampo’s 69.74kg, methodically worked Harrison over before unleashing a flurry of brutal uppercuts that forced the referee to stop the fight in Sydney.

Claiming to be in even more supreme physical shape three months on, Tszyu is bracing for a very different contest on Sunday.

“This fight is a completely different style. One is more strategic. This one is going to be more of a dogfight,” he predicted, adding he was raring to go during the face-off.

“I was in that Pit Bull mode, ready to go, and I was also able to relax. I was able to control myself. It’s a stare down.

“I’ve had these two words that are Spanish in my mind over and over again. It’s ‘No Más’ (No More). That’s the type of fight I intend to do.”

Should he win, Tszyu and Charlo have been ordered to square off for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-welterweight belts before a September 30 deadline in Las Vegas.

If he loses, Tszyu’s dream of joining his legendary father Kostya as a unified world champion will be in tatters and Ocampo will take on Charlo for all the spoils.

Kostya boasted a five-from-five record over Mexicans during his Hall-of-Fame career and beat arguably the country’s greatest ever, Julio Cesar Chavez.

“It doesn’t matter,” Ocampo said.

“I’m not one of those fighters who got beaten by Tim’s father. I’m Carlos Ocampo and I’m going to show the difference between them and us.

“It’s going to be a real war but it’s not going to last very long and it’s going to be (a) win by knockout.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.