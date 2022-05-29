Tupou’s height to help win Origin recall

Josh Addo-Carr is set to be a shock omission from NSW’s State of Origin team with coach Brad Fittler preferring Daniel Tupou’s height to counteract Queensland’s towering aerial threat.

Tupou is expected to be named on the wing in Fittler’s team on Sunday night, earning a recall.

At 196cm, Tupou is seen as an answer to the likes of tall, high-flying wingers Xavier Coates and Selwyn Cobbo, assuming they are picked by Queensland.

Fittler stated on Sunday there would be at least one surprise in his team, having told players and their clubs of selection news on Saturday and Sunday.

While hardly tall timber, Penrith powerhouse Brian To’o was expected to retain the other wing spot with his high-yardage game, meaning Addo-Carr would miss out for the first time since his debut in 2018.

Addo-Carr was due to run out for Canterbury against St George Illawarra in the NRL on Sunday afternoon, having scored six tries in 10 games this year in a battling team.

The wing selection call was one of several big decisions for Fittler, who confirmed he would pick star prop Payne Haas despite his contract saga with his club Brisbane.

Young guns Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton were expected to earn debuts in the centres with Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic out injured.

Nicho Hynes remained a chance of claiming the No.14 jersey from Jack Wighton, with NSW captain James Tedesco backing his versatility on Saturday night.

Angus Crichton was understood to have lost his place in the side, after coming off the bench in the final two games of last year.

Penrith second-rower Liam Martin was in a battle to keep his spot on the bench, while prop Daniel Saifiti was already ruled out with a knee injury.

Damien Cook was expected to keep his spot at No.9, with Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau set to be named in the extended squad.

Fittler also had calls to make on the likes of Jake Trbojevic, Tyson Frizell and Tariq Sims, who have all been part of the team when last fully fit.

“Obviously it’s going to be a lot of the same players who have been there the last couple of years and done a great job,” Fittler said on the Sunday Footy Show.

“Most people will have a really good understanding of the team and it won’t be too far off their best Blues team.”

Meanwhile it has been revealed Fittler told Cameron Murray he did not need to play a game for South Sydney on return from shoulder surgery to shore up selection.

Murray got through Saturday night’s win over Wests Tigers unscathed after just two weeks out, despite initially being expected to miss a month of football.

“It was a credit to the rehab staff and physios,” Murray said.

“I was pretty much in every day since the surgery.

“I just told myself after surgery I would do everything I could to get back as soon as possible.”