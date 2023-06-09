Turbo-charged Manly thump injury-hit Dolphins 58-18

NSW coach Brad Fittler has received a timely reminder of Tom Trbojevic’s devastating impact, Manly’s flying fullback scoring two tries in a 58-18 slaughter of the understrength Dolphins.

In a week in which Fittler lost hooker Api Koroisau and halfback Nathan Cleary for the second State of Origin match on June 21, Trbojevic looked to be back to his best.

The superstar No.1 shook off a week-long concussion saga and his early season woes, clocking up nearly 200 running metres ahead of next week’s NSW team announcement.

Trbojevic was one of three Manly players to grab tryscoring doubles, along with Tolu Koula and Jason Saab, while centre Reuben Garrick equalled a club record for most points in a game (30) with three tries and nine goals in Friday night’s clash.

Anthony Seibold’s side were hot from the get-go and the Manly coach would have no doubt enjoyed condemning the Dolphins to the biggest losing margin in their 14-game NRL existence.

“Particularly in attack we asked a lot of questions,” Seibold said.

“When we’re willing to work for each other and do our jobs then we’re going to be a dangerous team.

“Our spine have only played four games together, and in those four games we’ve scored 150 points. But the forwards laid our platform.”

Wayne Bennett’s newcomers have left their mark on the competition this year with their fight and desire but this was a night to forget.

Losing Jeremy Marshall-King (shoulder) and Brenko Lee (ankle) didn’t help matters for a side without seven first-team regulars due to injury or suspension.

The resilience that has been a hallmark of the Dolphins’ first NRL season evaporated when they hit the field at Brookvale Oval in front of a 14,598 crowd.

“We didn’t play well, it’s pretty simple. You don’t need to be a coach to work that one out,” Bennett said.

“We’ve handled so much so well, I didn’t expect us to play like that.

“We certainly ran out of (resilience). There’s not a team in the comp that doesn’t have a bad game, we’ve just got to hope it’s our last one.”

Manly motored down field with ease and within the space of 20 minutes had Saab, Garrick, Trbojevic and Lachlan Croker cross for tries.

Prop Toff Sipley could have added to the onslaught only to have a try chalked off for double movement.

Sipley’s no-try relieved the pressure for the Dolphins and when they finally got a crack at the Sea Eagles’ line they found a way through courtesy of Jamayne Isaako, but Garrick soon hit back to give the home side a 28-6 lead at the break.

With the Dolphins’ confidence shot and Marshall-King off for treatment, Manly put their foot on the throat after halftime.

Garrick was able to regather a chip over the top, toying with the Dolphins defence by exchanging passes with Trbojevic before the fullback muscled over the line.

The final quarter was a flurry of points, Koula and the Dolphins’ Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow registering tryscoring doubles, before Garrick added his third and converted to level the Sea Eagles scoring record set by Matthew Ridge in 1996.