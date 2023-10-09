Turn it back: probe wants to revisit Qatar flights ban

Australians could still enjoy cheaper international travel if the government reverses its decision to block extra Qatar Airways flights.

A coalition-dominated inquiry released its findings on Monday, calling on Transport Minister Catherine King to “immediately” review the Qatar decision.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie renewed her call for former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to face the music, recommending the inquiry be extended after he failed to appear while overseas.

“At a time of a cost-of-living crisis in Australia, the government has made decisions that have protected Qantas’ market share and kept the cost of airfares higher for Australian families and exporters,” she said.

Senator Bridget McKenzie wants Alan Joyce to appear before the probe into the Qatar Airways decison.

Senator McKenzie said Ms King’s decision did not make sense but seemed to point in one direction.

“It’s a bit like Hansel and Gretel, all the crumbs of evidence lead to Albo and Alan and the very cosy political and personal relationship, so we need to hear from Mr Joyce,” she told Sky News.

The Greens’ dissenting report agreed with some of the inquiry’s concerns.

“It is clear that Qantas enjoys a special relationship with the Australian government, more so than should be typical for a private corporations,” the report stated.

But Labor senators’ dissenting report brushed off any criticism, suggesting the coalition’s findings were “inaccurate” and “obviously biased”, along with lacking regard to the complexity of the issue.

“It is disappointing this committee did not seek to make a meaningful contribution to the public debate but rather descended quite quickly into political antics,” their report reads.

The inquiry was probing what impact Qantas had in the call to deny the extra flights.

It recommended the consumer watchdog play a much bigger role in the travel sector, including through reinstating its domestic airline monitoring.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Committee should run an inquiry into anti-competitive behaviour in domestic aviation, the committee added.

Ms King has offered a number of different reasons for rejecting Qatar’s request, including looking after the aviation sector as it recovers from COVID and reducing emissions.

Former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce did not front the Qatar Airways inquiry because he was overseas.

An incident at Doha’s international airport in 2020 where five Australian women underwent invasive gynaecological examinations was “a factor”, she said.

In a letter sent to the women’s lawyers on July 10 and released to AAP under freedom of information rules, Ms King said she was shocked.

“The treatment that you received was disgraceful. All travellers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” she wrote.

“Your experience remains in my thoughts.”

But a lack of any specific reason has fuelled speculation as to what impact Qantas had on the call and Senator McKenzie said the government had “gagged” public servants to stop such an explanation coming out.

“Unfortunately, the government sought to prevent the committee from fully investigating the reasons why additional Qatar Airways flights were rejected by refusing to release documents and placing a gag on the infrastructure and foreign affairs departments,” she said.

The coalition has indicated it will summon Mr Joyce to give evidence when he is back in the country, threatening to escalate things and even try to jail him if he doesn’t comply.

Qatar Airways estimates the extra flights would add $3 billion in economic benefits to Australia.

The Victorian government predicted a second daily flight from Doha to Melbourne would create 900 jobs.