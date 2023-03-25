Turner century has WA primed to defend Shield crown

Ashton Turner has scored a drought-breaking century to place Western Australia in the box seat to defend their Sheffield Shield crown against Victoria.

Resuming at 5-175 on day three of the Shield final at the WACA Ground, the hosts batted superbly against the new ball and went to lunch holding a first-innings lead of 60 runs at 6-255 in response to Victoria’s 195.

Turner was feted by his hometown crowd after taking a quick single off the bowling of Todd Murphy to reach his hundred off 190 balls.

He went to lunch unbeaten on 102, having combined with tailender Joel Paris (23no) for a valuable 77-run partnership after Scott Boland (2-33) had Josh Philippe (28) caught trying to pull over midwicket.

Turner hadn’t played in the Shield since October 2020 before earning a recall for last week’s final-round game against Victoria at the same venue.

His last first-class century came in November 2017 when he made an unbeaten 101 against Queensland, building on two tons the previous season.

Turner’s counter-attacking 86-run stand with Aaron Hardie (45, eight fours) on day two turned the game for WA after they had collapsed to be 4-53 following an inspired spell from Will Sutherland (4-59).

But he took a more sedate approach early on day three, absorbing 26 balls before adding to his overnight score of 49 when he drove Fergus O’Neill through the covers for three.

Recalled after a sparkling run of form in club cricket, Turner paced his innings to perfection and pounced on any loose deliveries from Victoria’s quicks.

Victoria had few wicket-taking opportunities, although O’Neill failed to hold a return catch to dismiss Paris on one.

Test offspinner Murphy was unable to make a significant impact in his first match at the WACA Ground, bowling just seven overs for figures of 0-22.

Victoria must win outright to claim the title after WA outpaced Victoria on bonus points by dismissing the visitors within the first 100 overs of their innings.

WA also claimed more bonus points than Victoria in last year’s drawn decider, handing them their first title since 1998-99.

The hosts are chasing an unprecedented “six-peat” of consecutive Shield, one-day cup and Big Bash titles.

Play started an hour earlier on Saturday with an extra 90 minutes scheduled to make up for time lost to rain and bad light on day two.