AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Western Australia's century-maker Ashton Turner.
An Ashton Turner century has Western Australia within sight of another Sheffield Shield title. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Turner seizes chance as WA close in on Shield title

Michael Ramsey March 26, 2023

Ashton Turner admits having feared his red-ball dreams were over before bringing Western Australia within striking distance of defending their Sheffield Shield crown.

The hosts are closing in on victory in the final at the WACA Ground after ripping through Victoria’s middle-order on day three.

Victoria will resume on Sunday at 6-122, leading WA by two runs in their second innings with a hobbled Will Sutherland (40no) the only remaining full-time batter.

WA’s outstanding pace attack brought about a collapse of 4-10 to swing the momentum firmly back in the hosts’ favour.

But it was white-ball star Turner who earlier swung the game, scoring more than double any other batter with a magnificent 128 in WA’s first innings.

The 30-year-old had not played in the Shield since October 2020 before earning a recall for last week’s final-round clash with Victoria at the same venue, and it had been more than five years since his last first-class century.

With several WA players away on Australian duties, Turner said he had been determined to take the opportunity presented by recent form in second XI and club cricket.

“There’s definitely stages where I thought that my red-ball career had passed me by,” he said.

“I sat and watched us win the Shield last year and couldn’t poke many holes in that side. The boys were playing beautifully and even a couple of guys who weren’t picked in that squad were going really nicely.

“You need to take the opportunity when it comes … I feel satisfied that I’ve been able to play well today and get us in a good position.”

After being outpaced on bonus points, Victoria must win outright to deny WA an unprecedented ‘six-peat’ of consecutive Shield, one-day cup and Big Bash League titles.

A counter-attacking 86-run stand with Aaron Hardie (45) restored WA’s command on day two after they had collapsed to 4-53 but Turner said his approach hadn’t been overly influenced by the scoreboard.

“You try and take the emotion out of it and play on skill,” he said.

“I had a clear game plan and I want to stick to that as best as I can, and it’s the opposition’s job to try and drag me away from that.”

Turner grew up idolising WA’s Shield heroes of the ’90s and said it would be an honour to bring more silverware to the west.

“I’ve watched many great West Australian teams play here but not produce the silverware that they would have liked,” he said.

“It’s our responsibility to come and play well tomorrow and try and finish the game.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.