TV’s night of nights The Logies are back with a Pang

Whoever wins the Gold Logie in 2024, at least television’s night of nights will be hosted by Sam Pang.

The comedian’s edgy opening monologue as part of his debut Logies hosting gig won rave reviews in 2023, as he roasted the likes of Karl Stefanovic, Tom Gleeson, Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Andy Lee.

Lee is one of seven contenders for the coveted Gold as host of The Hundred with Andy Lee, up against other seasoned campaigners Asher Keddie (Strife), Julia Morris (I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!) and Sonia Kruger (Dancing with The Stars, The Voice, Big Brother).

The 2023 winner Sonia Kruger is one of seven contenders for the coveted Gold Logie. Image by Steve Markham/AAP PHOTOS

First-time nominees for the Gold are Tony Armstrong (ABC News Breakfast, Great Australian Stuff), Robert Irwin (I’m a Celebrity…) and long-time presenter Larry Emdur (The Chase Australia, the Morning Show).

Hosting the Logies is a tough gig, but Sam Pang maintains all of the celebrities were up for a bit of fun last year, and “you only roast the ones you love”.

Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe, adapted from Trent Dalton’s bestselling novel, has a massive 10 nominations including Best Lead Actor in a Drama for Felix Cameron and Simon Baker, and Best Lead Actress for Phoebe Tonkin.

Sam Pang is set to host the Logies again, and he tells us why being able to bring a friend to the red carpet is the highest honour. pic.twitter.com/OlmsN6EVRW — The Project (@theprojecttv) August 13, 2024

Kitty Flanagan’s ABC office comedy Utopia picked up four nominations, and drama The Newsreader another four, with nods for actors Sam Reid, Anna Torv and Michelle Lim Davidson.

ABC’s Bay of Fires, Total Control, and Prime Video’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart also picked up four nominations each.

Once again the Logies promises prizes for (almost) everyone: the 2024 awards have separated out the categories for drama and comedy, created an additional award for news programs and separated miniseries from telemovie.

The comedy awards have been split into scripted and entertainment, and the reality awards into structured and competition categories.

The usual “Most Popular” and “Most Outstanding” categories have been re-named “Best”, with the winners determined by a judging panel, viewing data, and public voting.

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be held in Sydney on Sunday night and broadcast on the Seven Network.