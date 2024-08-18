AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee (file image)
Sam Pang (left) will host the Logie Awards again in 2024. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS
  • entertainment award

TV’s night of nights The Logies are back with a Pang

Liz Hobday August 18, 2024

Whoever wins the Gold Logie in 2024, at least television’s night of nights will be hosted by Sam Pang.

The comedian’s edgy opening monologue as part of his debut Logies hosting gig won rave reviews in 2023, as he roasted the likes of Karl Stefanovic, Tom Gleeson, Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Andy Lee.

Lee is one of seven contenders for the coveted Gold as host of The Hundred with Andy Lee, up against other seasoned campaigners Asher Keddie (Strife), Julia Morris (I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!) and Sonia Kruger (Dancing with The Stars, The Voice, Big Brother).

Sonia Kruger with the Gold Logie (file image)
 The 2023 winner Sonia Kruger is one of seven contenders for the coveted Gold Logie. Image by Steve Markham/AAP PHOTOS 

First-time nominees for the Gold are Tony Armstrong (ABC News Breakfast, Great Australian Stuff), Robert Irwin (I’m a Celebrity…) and long-time presenter Larry Emdur (The Chase Australia, the Morning Show).

Hosting the Logies is a tough gig, but Sam Pang maintains all of the celebrities were up for a bit of fun last year, and “you only roast the ones you love”.

Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe, adapted from Trent Dalton’s bestselling novel, has a massive 10 nominations including Best Lead Actor in a Drama for Felix Cameron and Simon Baker, and Best Lead Actress for Phoebe Tonkin.

Kitty Flanagan’s ABC office comedy Utopia picked up four nominations, and drama The Newsreader another four, with nods for actors Sam Reid, Anna Torv and Michelle Lim Davidson.

ABC’s Bay of Fires, Total Control, and Prime Video’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart also picked up four nominations each.

Once again the Logies promises prizes for (almost) everyone: the 2024 awards have separated out the categories for drama and comedy, created an additional award for news programs and separated miniseries from telemovie.

The comedy awards have been split into scripted and entertainment, and the reality awards into structured and competition categories.

The usual “Most Popular” and “Most Outstanding” categories have been re-named “Best”, with the winners determined by a judging panel, viewing data, and public voting.

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be held in Sydney on Sunday night and broadcast on the Seven Network.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.