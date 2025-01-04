AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chloe Jade Mason
Chloe Jade Mason was chased and fatally shot on a suburban street three days before Christmas. Image by Supplied by Hannah McKone, via Gofundme/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Two brothers on run after woman gunned down on street

Laine Clark January 4, 2025

A cross-border manhunt has continued for two brothers wanted for murder after a woman was chased and fatally shot on a suburban street.

Police are searching northern NSW for Codye Thomson, 29, and Kaine Thomson-Gleeson, 32, after claiming they fled Queensland following the December 22 incident.

Arrest warrants for murder were issued by Queensland Police for the brothers after Chloe Jade Mason, 23, was found unconscious on a street north of Brisbane, dying at the scene.

Police allege Ms Mason knew the two men and had attended a Caboolture address where an altercation occurred, suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

Queensland Police said they were prepared to extradite the brothers “from anywhere in Australia”, vowing to hunt down the siblings.

“Detectives are satisfied that they have sufficient evidence to bring the male persons before a court and have now obtained arrest warrants for the offence of murdering Chloe Mason,” Detective Inspector David Harbison said.

The siblings fled to northern NSW in a white Holden Commodore wagon with Queensland registration 953 HO4, he said.

White Holden Commodore wagon image released by police
 Police say the vehicle the brothers fled in was last spotted at Chinderah in northern NSW. Image by HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE 

Images have been released of the vehicle that was last spotted at Chinderah on December 30, with police also claiming the brothers had visited family at Kempsey, NSW.

“Our focus is on locating the wanted male persons and bringing them before a Queensland court to commence legal proceedings against them,” Det Insp Harbison said.

The brothers are believed to be camping or “living rough” in their vehicle in northern NSW, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police.

The public have been warned not to approach the “dangerous” brothers who have been urged by police to hand themselves in to authorities.

Codye Thomson (left) and brother Kaine Thomson-Gleeson
 The public have been warned not to approach Codye Thomson (left) and brother Kaine Thomson-Gleeson. Image by HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE 

Queensland Police have sought assistance from their NSW counterparts who are “actively searching” for the brothers.

The two men were among witnesses interviewed on December 22 after Ms Mason was discovered in the early hours and were released without charge pending further investigation.

Police allege they then fled interstate.

“There was simply not enough evidence to suggest they were involved, hence they were released,” Det Insp Harbison said.

He thanked members of the public who had since provided “vital evidence”, leading to the arrest warrants being issued.

