Australian bowler Nic Carey.
Nic Carey will make her World Cup debut after Australia won the toss and will bowl against Pakistan. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Two changes as Australia bowl vs Pakistan

Ben McKay March 8, 2022

Australia have made two changes for their second-up Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, handing a World Cup debut to Nic Carey.

Annabel-Jade Wellington also comes into Meg Lanning’s side for the clash at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, beginning 2pm local (12noon AEDT).

Tahlia McGrath is out with a sore heel, while Darcie Brown has made way after a tough day in Saturday’s first-up win over England.

Lanning won the toss and was quick to bowl, saying she was eager to improve after conceding 298 against England.

“In the field, in particular we can create some good energy,” she said.

“It gives us a chance to get out in the field and hopefully put out our best effort.”

The match is the third in five days on the Bay Oval but Lanning said she didn’t expect serious deterioration of the pitch.

“It still looks reasonably good. I don’t think it will change too much,” she said.

Australia are heavy favourites to make it two from two, with Pakistan, the lowest ranked side at the World Cup, handily beaten by India on Sunday.

Beth Mooney spinners Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu caught the eye in that match and would take some beating.

“The spinners did an outstanding job through that middle period … they had the squeeze on quite nicely to India,” she said.

“That’s something that we pride ourselves on as a batting group is making sure we’re always moving the game forward and accessing different areas of the ground.”

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nic Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt.

PAKISTAN: Sidra Amin, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

