NSW POLICE
The bodies of two boys, nine and 11, have been found inside a home in the Blue Mountains in NSW. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Two children found dead, woman under guard in hospital

Neve Brissenden September 10, 2024

The bodies of two children have been found inside a home in NSW, while a woman has been taken to hospital under police guard.

Officers were called to the home at Faulconbridge, in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, just before 1pm on Tuesday.

They arrived to discover the bodies of two boys, aged nine and 11, which had been found by a family member.

A crime scene was established and police are investigating.

A 42-year-old woman was taken to Westmead Hospital under police guard. She is in a stable condition.

There was no ongoing threat to the community and police were not looking for anyone else.

Local officers are investigating the deaths with the help of homicide detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

