Two killed in Blue Mountains landslip

Two bushwalkers have been killed and three others are trapped after a landslip near Wentworth Falls in the NSW Blue Mountains.

An urgent rescue effort is underway at Wentworth Pass after the landslip early on Monday afternoon.

Three walkers are in the care of paramedics at the scene, as efforts to extract them from the area continue.

Two PolAir helicopters are on the scene assisting in the rescue effort, as well as specialist police and NSW Ambulance crews, including a critical care doctor and a critical care paramedic.

NSW Police expect to provide a further update along with NSW Ambulance on Monday afternoon.