AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Bushwalkers have been stranded by a landslide in NSW's Blue Mountains.
Two bushwalkers have been killed after a landslip near Wentworth Falls in the NSW Blue Mountains. Image by David Swift/AAP PHOTOS
  • rescue

Two killed in Blue Mountains landslip

Phoebe Loomes April 4, 2022

Two bushwalkers have been killed and three others are trapped after a landslip near Wentworth Falls in the NSW Blue Mountains.

An urgent rescue effort is underway at Wentworth Pass after the landslip early on Monday afternoon.

Three walkers are in the care of paramedics at the scene, as efforts to extract them from the area continue.

Two PolAir helicopters are on the scene assisting in the rescue effort, as well as specialist police and NSW Ambulance crews, including a critical care doctor and a critical care paramedic.

NSW Police expect to provide a further update along with NSW Ambulance on Monday afternoon.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.