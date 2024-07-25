AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney.
Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney will step down at the next federal election. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Two ministers announce retirements prompting reshuffle

Dominic Giannini July 25, 2024

Two senior ministers have announced their retirement from politics at the upcoming federal election, giving the prime minister clean air to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Skills Minister Brendan O’Connor will step down at the next federal election, due by May 2025.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked the ministers for their service.

Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor.
 Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O’Connor is retiring from politics. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“Two people who have made an outstanding contribution to our government and to our country are standing with me here today in Linda Burney and Brendan O’Connor,” he said alongside the ministers in Sydney on Thursday.

“I am proud to call them my friends, I am proud to have witnessed first-hand their passion for this nation, their determination to leave the country better for their contribution as members of parliament and as ministers.”

They will step down from the ministry “to enable a refresh and enable some new ministers to be able to take their place and take us forward over the coming months before the election”, Mr Albanese said.

The prime minister touted a united cabinet in his first two years in office.

“No government in living memory has had the same cabinet and ministerial positions for its first two years in office,” he said.

It clears the decks for Mr Albanese to announce a widely touted cabinet reshuffle, with speculation Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is set to be sacked.

He has been under fire for his handling of a High Court case that led to the release of more than 150 immigration detainees.

A new ministry will be announced in Canberra on Sunday and new ministers will be sworn in on Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.