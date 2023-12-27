AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Lightning on the Gold Coast
Severe weather battered southeast Queensland on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Four more dead as storms ravage SE Qld, two missing

Keira Jenkins and Glenn Moore
December 27, 2023

The number of people killed by storms in southeast Queensland has risen to four with another two people still missing in floodwaters and at sea.

Queensland Ambulance Service on Wednesday said two people had been found dead after a boat capsized at Moreton Bay on Tuesday afternoon with 11 people on board.

Paramedics transported eight people to hospital in a stable condition and one person remains unaccounted for after the incident near Green Island. 

A search and rescue operation launched involving water police vessels, police divers, volunteer marine rescue and coastguard had resumed at first light on Wednesday.

The body of a nine-year-old girl was found on Tuesday evening after she was lost in stormwater drains in Brisbane.

A fourth, that of a 40-year-old woman, was found in the Mary River in Gympie.

The Christmas storms had already accounted for one death on Monday when a 59-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree on the Gold Coast.

The girl’s body was located following an extensive search, said police, who added they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

The statement added the family, from Rochedale South, “are requesting privacy at this difficult time”.

The woman recovered from the Mary River was one of three swept into the water by the Kidd Bridge. One woman, a 46-year-old, managed to get to safety. Another 46-year-old woman is missing with the search due to resume this morning.

Severe weather had lashed parts of Queensland’s southeast on Christmas and Boxing Day.

At Gympie a wind gust of 100km/h was recorded on Tuesday while golf ball-sized hail was spotted at Zillmere in Brisbane’s north. 

At Jindalee in Brisbane’s southwest 62mm of rain was recorded in an hour.  

On Christmas Day, storms left more than 120,000 households without power and some were still cut off with more than 800 powerlines down across the southeast. 

A damaged crane on the Gold Coast
 A crane on the Gold Coast was damaged and concrete power poles were felled in the severe storms. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

The Bureau of Meteorology said some further severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday around central and northern parts of the Queensland coast, and potentially reaching south to Brisbane.

However by Wednesday afternoon conditions are expected to ease.

Heatwave conditions in the state’s north have prompted warnings from meteorologists, with maximum temperatures across the Gulf region expected to reach the low 40s on Wednesday. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.