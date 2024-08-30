‘Two-speed economy’ leaves many in slow lane: bank boss

A “two-speed economy” is benefiting some sectors of the population at the expense of others, the head of National Australia Bank says.

NAB chief executive Andrew Irvine appeared before a parliamentary committee examining the big four banks, as rising interest rates and stubborn inflation continue to strain household finances.

Mr Irvine said cost-of-living pressures were continuing to affect people, with economic growth remaining weaker than in previous years but he expected interest rates to start coming down.

“There are two Australias and a two-speed economy operating at present. Customers in certain sectors and certain geographies are doing well and are ambitious to grow,” he told the committee on Friday.

“People are having to make tough decisions about where they spend their money.

“They are getting by, but it is tough.”

NAB chief executive Andrew Irvine expects interest rates to come down in early 2025. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

The banking executive noted people in mining and resource sectors, along with those living in jurisdictions such as WA, Queensland and the Northern Territory were doing well under the economic conditions.

But many in southeastern states and those in retail and construction were under more pressure.

Mr Irvine urged the federal government to keep inflation under control, with many mortgage holders struggling with the level of interest rates.

“We must all remember that one-in-three Australians have a home loan,” he said.

“On the other hand, inflation hurts everyone and renters have been particularly hard hit by higher rents and higher living costs.”

Australians with mortgages have continued to feel the hip pocket pain as the official cash rate has remained at 4.35 per cent since November.

Mr Irvine said Australia’s growth rate had been about 1.5 per cent, which is lower than in the past three decades.

“Most consumers are getting by. They’re juggling, they’re balancing it, but they’re not having fun,” Mr Irvine said.

“Younger families who have bought a house maybe in the last five years are probably doing it the toughest.”

The NAB head said he was still optimistic about interest rates coming down from early 2025.

“We’re getting to a point where interest rates will start to come down. That will provide more money in the economy, more demand in the economy, which will mean that businesses will be healthier,” he said.

“When interest rates do start to come down at some point next year, which we are hopeful they will, I think that will have positive impacts for everybody.”

The parliamentary committee will later on Friday hear from ANZ boss Shayne Elliott, who is expected to be grilled about the bank’s handling of a bond trading scandal.