A pool.
A child is dead after drowning in a backyard pool in northern NSW. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

Two-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool

Samantha Lock December 28, 2023

A two-year-old girl has died after drowning in a backyard pool in northern NSW. 

Emergency services were called to a home 25km north of Lismore around 2.20pm on Wednesday and found family members performing CPR on the child.

Officers arrived at the Whian Whian property to render assistance until paramedics took over, NSW Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The girl was taken to Lismore Base Hospital but was unable to be revived.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

According to an official toll collated by Royal Lifesaving Australia, as of Wednesday morning there had been 21 deaths since the start of December, compared to 19 at the same time last year. A new toll will be issued later on Thursday.

There have been five drowning deaths in NSW since Christmas alone.

They include a man in his 30s who is believed to have fallen from a paddleboard at Sydney’s newly opened Penrith Beach on Boxing Day and failed to resurface.

Two men died in separate incidents on NSW Central Coast beaches on Christmas Day.

A 33-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was pulled from the surf with three other troubled swimmers at Stockton Beach near Newcastle.

Meanwhile, grave fears are held for a 19-year-old man swept out to sea while rescuing a family member on the NSW far south coast on Boxing Day.

Stormwaters also claimed several lives in Queensland, including that of a nine-year-old girl whose body was recovered on Tuesday. 

Several other people died after their boat capsized in Moreton Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

