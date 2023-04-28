AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australian surfer Tyler Wright at the Margaret River Pro.
Australia's Tyler Wright has taken her place in the final of the Margaret River Pro. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • surfing

Tyler Wright into Margaret River Pro final

Justin Chadwick April 28, 2023

Star Australian surfer Tyler Wright has the chance to secure back-to-back tour wins after powering through to the final of the Margaret River Pro.

Two-time world champion Wright, who defended her Bells Beach crown earlier this month, beat American Caroline Marks 15.33 to 11.34 in their semi-final showdown at Main Break on Friday.

The win set up an enticing final pitting Wright up against five-time world champion Carissa Moore, representing Hawaii.

Moore secured her spot in the decider by beating local hope Bronte Macaulay earlier in the morning.

Wright’s 8.5-point ride with 13 minutes remaining in her semi-final proved the defining moment, with Marks unable to overturn the deficit.

Earlier, Macaulay entered her semi-final clash nursing a knee injury, and struggled on the way to posting a two-wave total of 4.07, which did not come close to Moore’s 12.50.

“I did notice something was up when I saw her walking before her heat,” Moore told the WSL broadcast.

“I simply just focus on myself and keep the blinders on, but I really hope she feels better soon. 

“Bronte is such a talented surfer. I truly believe she belongs on the Championship Tour. 

“The last time I had a match-up against her she got me pretty good, so I knew coming up against her I had to surf a smart heat.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.