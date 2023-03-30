AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jamarra
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked the opening goal for the Bulldogs before replicating Nicky Winmar's pose. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Ugle-Hagan evokes Winmar in stand against racism

Shayne Hope March 30, 2023

Nearly three decades to the day since AFL legend Nicky Winmar took his famous stance against racism, emerging star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has made his own statement.

Ugle-Hagan had a day away from the Western Bulldogs earlier this week after he was the victim of racial abuse during the round-two loss to St Kilda.

But the 20-year-old lined up in Thursday night’s vital clash with Brisbane at Marvel Stadium and had an early impact, kicking the opening goal.

As it sailed through he turned to the crowd and celebrated in Winmar’s iconic pose, lifting his jumper and pointing to the colour of his skin.

Bulldogs players mobbed Ugle-Hagan after the goal in a public show of support for their teammate.

Fittingly, fellow Indigenous player Arthur Jones was the man who started the play that led to Ugle-Hagan’s goal.

Jones’ tackle on Cam Rayner forced a turnover on the wing before Bailey Smith’s pinpoint pass found Ugle-Hagan in the forward pocket.

He stepped around and calmly snapped the goal.

Ugle-Hagan had presented Jones with his Bulldogs jumper this week before the 19-year-old’s debut.

Earlier in the week, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge expressed admiration for Ugle-Hagan as a “strong Indigenous man”.

“He’ll feel he needs to represent and show the way and we’re looking forward to having him as part of the team (on Thursday night),” Beveridge said.

‘He’s fine – he’s very appreciative of all the support … there was never any indication he was going to let something like this get on top of him.

“(That) is unbelievably admirable. He’s ready to go.”

Ugle-Hagan, the 2020 No.1 draft pick, has played 25 games for the Bulldogs.

The AFL is investigating the incident from the round-two contest and St Kilda have said the culprit will not be welcome at their games.

The Bulldogs, Saints and AFL all condemned the “harmful and abhorrent racist remarks” made against Ugle-Hagan.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.