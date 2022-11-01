UK agent-general to front Barilaro inquiry

One of the highest-paid NSW public servants will be pressed on how he landed his job and negotiated a salary after John Barilaro’s appointment to a similar role sparked a long-running inquiry.

The agent-general in London, Stephen Cartwright, was appointed to the post despite recruiters ranking him below other candidates, and him seeking a salary almost double the initial offer.

Mr Cartwright, who is also senior trade and investment commissioner to Europe and Israel, will appear at a parliamentary inquiry via video link on Wednesday.

Earlier in the inquiry, former Investment NSW secretary Amy Brown said Mr Cartwright threatened to go above her to “the minister or premier” during salary negotiations as he sought about $800,000.

He did eventually negotiate a figure higher than all other trade commissioners, and the government agreed to pay his rent in London, which is expected to cost taxpayers $105,000 in fringe benefit taxes.

“A salary that high for any public service role is ridiculous,” Ms Brown told the inquiry earlier this year.

During a hearing on Monday, Paul Webster heard he had initially been ranked as the leading candidate for the job.

Mr Webster, now employed in the more junior role of UK and Europe Trade and Investment Commissioner, heard he was the final preferred candidate and his reference checks were “outstanding”, according to senior bureaucrats working on the appointment.

Emails show public servants working to secure him interviews with then premier Gladys Berejiklian, treasurer Dominic Perrottet and deputy premier Mr Barilaro to advance the hiring process.

However, those meetings did not occur, and the role was given to Mr Cartwright.

The managing partner at external recruitment firm NGS Global, Marianne Broadbent, told him he had been an exceptional candidate, but another high-calibre applicant had landed the agent-general role.

Mr Webster said he never believed he had been in the final running for the role.

“It was a competitive process, but it was far from a complete process in my eyes.

“I certainly wasn’t shocked (not to be selected).”

“These are the decisions of government,” he told the inquiry.

Labor says it will abolish the roles if it wins the March election.

Mr Barilaro’s appointment has cost a number of people their jobs, and led to an overhaul in the hiring processes in the public service.

Former trade minister Stuart Ayres resigned from multiple cabinet positions and as deputy Liberal leader after a draft of the Head review found he might have breached the ministerial code of conduct.

A subsequent review into the potential breach cleared Mr Ayres of any legal wrongdoing.

Mr Brown was also fired after reviews of the process found she was indirectly influenced by Mr Ayres’s preference for who should get the New York-based role to which Mr Barilaro was briefly appointed.