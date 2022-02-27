AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
JIM CHALMERS PRESSER
Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers expects uncertainty around Ukraine will push up energy prices. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • retail

Ukraine war poses pain for economy: Labor

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
February 28, 2022

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers expects this week’s release of the December quarter national accounts will show a healthy economic recovery.

However, that rebound has since been cruelled by the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and more recently by the uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he will tell an Ai Group function on Monday.

Economists expect Wednesday’s national accounts will show the economy grew by three per cent in the December quarter, a marked recovery from the 1.9 contraction three months earlier as a result of the Delta strain lockdowns.

“But we already know that was cruelled when workforces and supply chains were smashed as people spent late December and early January driving around searching for rapid tests they couldn’t find or afford, and that the government didn’t order,” Dr Chalmers will say in reference to the Omicron impact.

He expects the uncertainty around the war in Ukraine will push up energy and food prices and feed into some serious market volatility and investor caution, with consequences for the Asia Pacific region and Australia.

He says the emergence of inflation poses difficult judgements for the Reserve Bank of Australia on interests rates, “which will sting when they inevitably come off their low base”.

The RBA will hold its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, but economists expect it is still some months away from lifting the cash rate from a record low 0.1 per cent given last week’s wage growth figures.

They showed annual wage growth of 2.3 per cent when the RBA wants to see three per cent-plus before raising the cash rate.

There is some uncertainty among economists how the Omicron variant impacted retail spending in January, which the Australian Bureau of Statistics will report on Monday.

Economists forecasts centre on a 0.4 per cent increase, although range from a three per cent fall to a two per cent rise.

The ABS will also release company profits and business inventories figures for the December quarter, which will feed into Wednesday national accounts.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.