Perth Scorchers' Alana King
Alana King is poised to make her international debut for Australia in the Ashes against England. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Uncapped King in women’s Ashes squad

Rob Forsaith January 12, 2022

Legspinner Alana King is on the cusp of an international debut in the women’s Ashes after being included in Australia’s 15-player squad for the series.

The hosts will be boosted by the return of experienced trio Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen in the series against England, which features three Twenty20s, three ODIs and a Test.

King, who was part of Perth Scorchers’ title-winning WBBL side this season, could make her debut as soon as the series-opening T20 on January 20 at Adelaide Oval.

The injury-enforced absence of tweakers Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux left selectors with a huge call to make.

Adelaide Strikers legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, coming off a a league-best 22 wickets at 15.72 in her WBBL side’s campaign, loomed as the frontrunner to fill the void.

But Wellington, who played an Ashes Test in 2017, has instead been selected in a 15-player Australia A squad that will take on England A in six white-ball matches that overlap with the Ashes.

“This was a tough selection process with so many players coming off strong WBBL tournaments, but we’re confident we’ve selected a balanced, all-round squad with players who can perform across all three formats,” national selector Shawn Flegler said.

“Alana King … (has) a great opportunity to show what she can do at this level.

“Having improved in all facets of her game over the last few seasons, she’s well placed to play an important role in the series.

“While Georgia Redmayne, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown and Molly Strano have missed out from the India series due to a decrease in squad size, we know they’ll be able to lead the way with the A side and will be able to slot straight into the side if the opportunity arises.”

Australia are hopeful Molineux could be fit in time for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand, which immediately follows the Ashes.

Wareham will miss that tournament and the Commonwealth Games because of her knee injury.

Australia squad for Ashes: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Australia A squad: Georgia Redmayne (capt), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Katie Mack, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

