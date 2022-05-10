AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A store holding a closing down sale (file image)
Credit agency CreditorWatch warns company insolvencies are predicted to rise across 2022. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Uncertainties point to rising insolvencies

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
May 11, 2022

Business activity may have reached a turning point after severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, although there are several factors that could yet dampen a more positive outlook.

Credit agency CreditorWatch warns looming inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, negative real wage growth, labour shortages, supply chain disruptions and high fuel prices will dampen positive growth.

In its monthly business risk survey, it says the real possibility of a hung parliament following the May 21 federal election will further impact the economic road to recovery.

It warns company insolvencies are predicted to rise across 2022.

CreditorWatch chief economist Anneke Thompson says there are promising signs in the data that businesses are continuing to make a return to pre-COVID levels of activity.

“However, as nearly all central banks around the world have noted, there is still a great degree of uncertainty in economic conditions going forward,” she said.

CreditorWatch’s April data shows a dramatic increase in the expected insolvency rate for the areas in northern NSW and southern Queensland that were most heavily affected by the recent floods.

In particular, the Lismore area is forecast to record a 36 per cent rise in business insolvencies over the next 12 months.

In terms of specific industries across the nation that are at the highest risk of default, food and beverage services are highly susceptible to demand declining as a result of rising inflation and interest rates.

The transport sector also continues to be impacted by high fuel costs.

In contrast, industries that are deemed as necessities, such as health care and food production, are at the lowest risk of default.

Meanwhile, the monthly Westpac-Melbourne Institute sentiment survey will provide an update on how consumers are coping in a rising inflation and interest rate environment.

The more frequent weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index – a pointer to future household spending – has declined for four consecutive weeks to a 20-month low.

In the past fortnight, confidence among people paying off their home loan has seen a marked deterioration compared to those who either already own their home or are renting.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.