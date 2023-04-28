AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Oscar Piastri qualifies 10th in Baku
Despite feeling unwell, Oscar Piastri has earned a top-10 position on the grid at the Azerbaijan GP. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Formula One

‘Under the weather’ Piastri battles into top-10 in Baku

Ian Chadband April 29, 2023

Oscar Piastri says he has not been feeling well during his trip to Azerbaijan but Australia’s Formula One new boy looked to have perked up after another impressive day behind the wheel of his McLaren.

The 21-year-old from Melbourne brushed aside the illness that’s been bugging him in Baku to make it to the third and final qualifying session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday and finish a creditable 10th.

With his British teammate Lando Norris finishing seventh, it represented the best qualifying effort of the season for McLaren, who’ve introduced some upgrades for Baku, the fourth race of the season.

“It’s not been the easiest days for myself, I’ve been a little bit under the weather but happy to be in Q3 (the third qualifying session) and nice to start the weekend off well,” Piastri told Sky Sports.

Asked if his illness might be problematic for him on a busy Saturday when he has to take part in another qualification session before the first sprint race of the season, Piastri smiled: “I’ve felt better before … but I’ll be fine for tomorrow.

“Having both of us in Q3 is a really good result for the team.”

The only frustration for Piastri was that, extraordinarily, he recorded exactly the same time as Lance Stroll to a thousandth of a second – 1 minute 41.611 seconds – but the Aston Martin driver earned ninth place on the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix ahead of him because he’d been the first to set the time.

“I was a little bit frustrated to do the same time as Lance but it was a positive day and I’m looking forward to jumping out to qualify again tomorrow morning,” said Piastri, who scored his first points of the season with his eighth place in the Australian Grand Prix.

“There’s couple of corners I just need to tidy up and find a bit of time in, but the car’s been working well and I think it’s probably been a better day maybe than we expected, so we’ll keep it rolling for tomorrow and see what we can do.”

Norris (1:41.281) felt he had had the pace to perhaps have finished as high as fourth in qualifying but was overall pretty satisfied with the car’s improvement. 

“If you look at the Australian Grand Prix, we weren’t bad there. We’ve just added to that and maybe this track suits us a little bit more,” he said.

“We have a good chance to score some good points tomorrow and on Sunday.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.