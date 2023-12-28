AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ebden
Matt Ebden is confident Australia can hold their own in the United Cup on home soil. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Underdog Aussies up for the fight at United Cup

Justin Chadwick December 28, 2023

Doubles star Matt Ebden is adamant Australia can buck the odds and beat their more highly fancied opponents on the way to being crowned United Cup champions.

The mixed-teams event begins in Perth on Friday with Australia facing a tough task to even make it out of a group featuring tournament favourites the US and Great Britain.

The US charge will be led by world No.10 Taylor Fritz and world No.5 Jessica Pegula, with the pair keen to defend their title from last summer.

World No.12 Alex de Minaur and three-time grand slam quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic headline Australia’s team, with Ebden and Storm Sanders set to combine for the mixed doubles.

Poland, featuring world No.1 Iga Swiatek and world No.11 Hubert Hurkacz, are tipped to be the main challengers to the US bid to go back-to-back, while Serbia will rely heavily on 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Germany have a strong team in the form of world No.7 Alexander Zverev and three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber. 

Greece, with world No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas and world No.9 Maria Sakkari, are also set to be strong contenders.

Australia’s campaign begins on Friday night against Great Britain, and Ebden is feeling confident.

“I believe in our team,” Ebden said.  

“I think we’ve got world-class players. I think all six of us can play at any time. 

“Whoever’s required I would be confident in, but at the same time the event has brought basically every top 10 or top 20 player – men’s and women’s.

“So it’s the best of the best. I think that’s what we want to see. 

“That’s what we’re here for – to test ourselves and use our Australian home advantage and – of course – we’re going for the win.”

De Minaur will take on world No.18 Cameron Norrie in Australia’s clash with GB.

In the women’s singles, Tomljanovic will face de Minaur’s girlfriend Katie Boulter.

Ebden is hoping it won’t take long for him to gel with new mixed doubles partner Sanders.

“Hopefully our Western Australian energy will gel well together and we’ll do what we can,” he said.

“It’s not something we do very often, mixed doubles.

“It’s only in the grand slams or in special events like this one. 

“I think that’s why the people like seeing that new different dynamic. It’s a bit unpredictable, a bit exciting. 

“We’re going to do our best and hopefully combine well.”

Sydney will also host games in the group stage, with the action there starting on Saturday.

There are six different groups each comprising three nations, with each group winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

A quarter-final berth will also be handed to the best runner-up in both Perth and Sydney.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.