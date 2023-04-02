Underdog with a ‘big bite’ takes out Aston by-election

TOP QUOTES FROM THE PARTIES AFTER LABOR’S HISTORIC ASTON WIN

LABOR:

* “I’m Mary Doyle … I’m a suburban mum and I’ve lived in the outer eastern suburbs for more than 35 years and as of tonight, I guess I’ll be your next member for Aston!” – Mary Doyle, during her victory speech on Saturday night.

* “We were the underdog, but boy have we shown that we have a big bite.” – Ms Doyle, who grew up in public housing, on Saturday night. The swing to Labor was more than six per cent.

* “We should recognise the historic achievement that Mary has done, being the first candidate from a government party to win a seat off the opposition in over 100 years.” – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with Ms Doyle on Sunday.

* “The people of Aston have put their faith in our government, and I thank them so sincerely. I’m very humbled by the result that was achieved yesterday.” – Mr Albanese on Sunday.

* “This is a mid-term endorsement from the voters of Aston that the Albanese government, with its common sense approach to problem-solving, is achieving results across the country and I think they want to see more of it.” – NSW Labor Premier Chris Minns on Sunday.

* “The Liberal Party are a nasty, bigoted outfit and people have worked them out. That might be why they keep losing.” -Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday.

LIBERALS:

* “We have a lot of work to do. I accept responsibility as I’m the leader of the party.” – Liberal Leader Peter Dutton on Sunday.

* “If you are asking about the fundamentals of our party, they are not going to change … We stand for aspiration. We stand for entrepreneurialism, so small businesses. We stand for national security, obviously, and we always stand for cleaning up a Labor mess when we get back into government.” – Mr Dutton on Sunday.

* “I cannot imagine there would be any mood in the party room for (a change of leader).” – Victorian Liberal Senator Janet Hume on Sunday.

* “There are issues that we need to address within the division here in Victoria. That is a statement of the obvious and that has been going on for a long time.” – Mr Dutton on Sunday.

* “Every bit of information that came to me about Aston signalled that it was a federal by-election with local issues in it and none of the issues surrounding the Victorian parliamentary party were being raised with people on pre-poll or yesterday.” – Victoria Liberal Leader John Pesutto on Sunday.

* “The Victorian Liberal Party is where hope goes to die. It is clearly the worst division in the country.” – ex-Liberal strategist Tony Barry, on ABC TV’s by-election panel on Saturday night.

OTHERS

* “It’s a sign that small ‘l’ liberals and moderate Liberals are rejecting the idea of this extreme right conservative ideology.” – Independent federal teal MP Zali Steggall on Sunday.

* “The Victorian Liberal Party did everything they could locally there to trash their own brand.” – Nationals Leader David Littleproud on Sunday.